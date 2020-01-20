Blue Jackets have momentum and home games ahead of All-Star break - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

The Blue Jackets have earned the right to be considered a legitimate playoff contender after winning three out of four games on a Western trip, followed by a 12-point streak, the third longest in franchise history.

After shortening the gap by one point from the last placeholder to one point within one month, the jackets return to the Nationwide Arena on Tuesday evening to play against the Boston Bruins.

It is the first home game against the Bruins since the sixth game of the Eastern Conference semi-final last season. Four of the next five games before the All Star break and Jackets Bye Week are at home, so they can consolidate more than two months of play in search of one of eight spots.

“We always talk about the games just before the break … how important these games are to score on the bench and we did a good job before Christmas,” said defender Seth Jones we can fight backwards in the playoff race and compete with the other teams in our division. “

A team could certainly make a comeback in 31 games after the break, but history shows that the all-star break is a good measure of which teams will reach post-season. In the last three seasons, 40 of the 48 teams that had completed the postseason were in the break in the playoffs.

Shortly before the jackets won five games in a row in mid-December, coach John Tortorella explained how important the games before Christmas were to stay within range of a long-range shot in the playoffs. These next five games are more of a daily approach, as in the past few weeks.

“I think there are certain times of the year when you look at a game bag,” said Tortorella. “For me, it’s still not about playoffs. I’m not watching five games, but tomorrow night’s game. “

Since an embarrassing shut-out on home ice to Calgary in early November, the jackets have taken on more responsibility for winning a 9-5-1 record in their own building. In order to survive in the postseason, this strong home game will be even more important this week with two games against the opponents of the Metropolitan Division – Carolina on Thursday and New Jersey on Saturday.

Last season, the Jackets’ 46 home points were the lowest total for an Eastern Conference playoff team in the past five seasons.

“Your home record is usually a good indicator of whether you’re going into the playoffs or not,” said striker Nick Foligno at home and have a chance to really move up in the standings. “

jmyers@dispatch.com

@ Jacob_Myers_25