Blue Jackets expect fame with pressure to make play-offs as games become more important – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

It was a meeting in Vancouver late last year where the Blue Jackets say they have won seven of their last eight games to make the playoffs as the last wildcard team. Maybe this year a team meeting is planned for Saturday afternoon game in Buffalo.

Jackcoach John Tortorella said the team would have a meeting just to talk about expectations for the last 31 games of the season after the team posted the most points in the NHL since December 9.

There are things that Tortorella wants his team to improve, for sure. But this meeting will not be the way it was intended to set the record in Vancouver. The jackets come from a nine-day break positioned in a play-off place that many did not think they would be in.

Tortorella and the players know that they can no longer sneak into teams, but in the past seasons they have committed themselves to important games.

“I think it’s a very different style and a very different kind of intensity,” said Tortorella.

Only in 2016-17 were the jackets not sweaty to make the play-offs. In the past two seasons, their destiny has almost reached the very last game.

Their approach to those final matches is the way Tortorella wants his team to play out of the gate after this long break. In a sense, this familiarity should help those who are identified as leaders, who can look at younger players, who are not familiar with what is to come.

“We didn’t have easy ways to get into the playoffs, so I think this team was built for it,” said defender Zack Werenski. “It starts tomorrow, just trying to win a few games, putting together a number of wins and not trying to make it to the last few games. Hopefully we will do that sooner. “

Perhaps the jackets are already used to playing in these games with high intensity and high stakes. They lead the competition in most one-goal games and have had to earn a living with dominating teams in the third period to achieve a record of 16-2-4 since December 9.

The jackets are not focused on dealing with pressure, Tortorella said. It is more about dealing with being hunted instead of the hunter.

“We should try to jump back to the momentum we had,” said Tortorella, “or at least play the way we played and think about adding to it.”

Injury updates

Forward Josh Anderson skated again for the second day in a row. He did not skate with the four forward lines, which probably indicates that he will not return to the line-up on Saturday.

Defender Ryan Murray also skated prior to Friday’s team training.

Anderson (shoulder) and Murray (upper body) have each missed the last 19 games.

McCudden away from team

Assistant coach Kenny McCudden will not be with the team in Buffalo or Montreal this weekend. He will be away indefinitely to treat a family medical problem.

