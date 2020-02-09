Blue Jackets earn points by limiting chances in competitions – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told his players during the second break of a 2-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday that they had to kill some penalties to get away with two points.

With 7:21 left, Pierre-Luc Dubois left for hooking. This was the chance of the Red Wings to link the score to a power-play goal.

The jackets killed the penalty without much hassle, allowing only one shot from the corner that goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins easily took care of. For the remainder of the game, they allowed only two shots and denied Detroit from top scoring positions.

The Red Wings are far from the talent that the jackets saw on Saturday night in the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena. But regardless of which team is on the other bench, the defense in the late stages of close games has, out of necessity, become the identity of the Jackets.

“It’s another concentration we have in how we should play,” said Tortorella after Friday’s game. “And I think we should stay on top of that and keep taking it to another level while we continue to be.”

The jackets need Merzlikins to store, as Tortorella always says, key on key times. It is also true that the attack must find a way to score as strong a goal in a game as Friday and not rely on getting an empty goal to close the win.

But that’s not who the Jackets are. They are not a high scoring team that can win by scoring four goals per match. They count on being a tough team to play against and inflexible in the defense zone.

“It’s not about one man,” said Captain Nick Foligno. “Everyone feels a part of this, and whether you score or make a difference in the game, that’s all that matters.”

Merzlikins writes history

With his second shutout in so many games on Friday, Merzlikins became the NHL leader with five shutouts this season. All five came in a series of eight games, making Merzlikins the first rookie to complete that feat since Frank Brimsek in 1937-38 with the Boston Bruins.

The 16 saves from Merzlikins were the least he had in a shutout this season. Despite the shutout, the Latvian was critical of his game afterwards.

“I just didn’t feel like usual,” he said. “I felt a little sleepy, perhaps. Again, I am really critical of myself. “

Merzlikins said he woke up a bit after a massive short-handed stop on a strange rush against Valtteri Filppula early in the second period. Merzlikins went over the goal to get his blocker on the puck to keep the game scoreless.

It is another example that a keeper does not have to be perfect, but has to get up to the big moments.

“He just seemed so focused there, and how quickly he came over,” said Tortorella. “We didn’t give them much, but he made some big savings for us.”

