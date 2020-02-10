Blue Jackets defends Seth Jones indefinitely with ankle injury – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

Jacob Myers The Columbus Dispatch

Monday

February 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM

The hits keep coming for the Blue Jackets who will be without one of the most talented players in the near future due to an injury.

The coats placed Seth Jones on Monday morning on an injured reserve with an ankle injury he suffered in the first period of last Saturday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

There is no timetable for Jones’s return, according to the press release.

The jackets called up Cleveland defender Gabriel Carlsson and used an emergency call for prospect Liam Foudy of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. Foudy is expected to make his NHL debut tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jones slowly returned to his skates after crashing into the Colorado net with 8:39 in the first period.

Jones played the rest of the game and scored the only goal of Jackets during a power play in the second period. After he shot the puck, he lifted his right leg with clear pain.

The jackets will play at Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:30 PM. at Nationwide Arena.

[email protected]

@_jcmyers