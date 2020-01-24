Blue Jackets defender Seth Jones lives in the open ice - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

He collected the puck behind the blue jackets and became a child again.

Seth Jones threw a pass from the kick plate onto himself and effortlessly scurried around David Krejci, an experienced two-way center for the Boston Bruins. Jones bent over to the left and saw David Pastrnak – a forward glider flying backwards – and knew that the Bruins star was everything between him and a 2v1 rush in the 3v3 game was standing.

Jones struck Pastrnak with a cut inward and went alone into the neutral zone. He hit the afterburners and tore across the blue line from Boston, then sent a perfect feed to Pierre-Luc Dubois for a one-off who raised the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 extra-time win at TD Garden on January 2nd ,

“Yes, I love skating,” Jones said of his ability to maneuver his 6-foot-4 frame around opponents as if they were traffic cones. “I mean skating and shooting, but it feels good when you can turn on the jets from time to time, make a run and shoot a shot into the net, or maybe give your teammate a chance to score. It’s a good feeling. “

Jones’ skating is a gift that makes him one of the most dangerous players in the NHL when he has the puck on the racket, especially in 3v3 situations like he did at the All Star this weekend NHL Festival in St Louis. It is his fourth invitation in a row and his third participation.

“It’s just so much open ice,” Jones said of the 3v3 game, which is overtime and all-star games. “It helps creativity and that’s what the fans want to see. They want to see this creativity with the puck, this speed and skill, the whole combination.”

Amy Jones saw it for years after asking all three sons – Justin, Seth and Caleb – to do extensive skating lessons before playing hockey for a minute. All three became strong skaters, especially Seth, and the first results brought some strange impulses.

“When he played House League, he was so quick,” said Amy. “He would just take off, end-to-end with the puck, but he wouldn’t know that he actually had left the puck in the middle of the ice. He ran down without a puck. He would go shoot and then find that he no longer had the puck.

“He was just so fast. It was funny.”

Jones also used his speed at the other end of the ice, which ultimately determined what position he played in the end.

“You brought him forward and he just loved it, but he kept coming back to play defense,” said Amy. “He just didn’t want the other team to hit. And it wasn’t that he was trying to play defense, it was just a natural tendency. “

It’s still like this, only now he’s being paid to make it into the NHL – he’s playing new heights in a team chasing his fourth consecutive playoff appearance and a coach who wants to help Jones to reach.

“Jonesy is so young that he will improve,” said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who is not afraid to praise Jones for outstanding play as he demands even more.

“I have a high standard for (Dubois), I have a very high standard for Jonesy,” he said. “I think he played really well, but you don’t stop trying to get better, and I think there’s more.”

Jones agrees, even after reaching the career he has imagined since falling in love with a sport that his parents, Amy and former NBA player Popeye Jones, knew little about.

“I’m not listening to what anyone else is saying because I can tell you how I played right after the game,” said Jones, who has 28 points on five goals and 23 assists this season. “I was just always like that. As a child, I expected a lot from myself, and it went on and on.”

Slipping to fourth place in the 2013 NHL draft finally led Jones to the Blue Jackets. He was selected by the Nashville Predators, a team full of talented defenders, and spent his first two seasons there before being traded for Ryan Johansen center.

Since then he has been the alpha dog for the Blue Jackets Defense Corps – which includes his partner Zach Werenski – and one of the deepest groups in the NHL. Jones is a multi-year all-star, is named a candidate for the Norris Trophy each season and is only 25 in his seventh NHL season.

He also has the time of his life that – unlike a few pucks from his youth – does not go unnoticed.

“Every time I’m on the ice, I have a great time with my teammates – laughing and joking,” said Jones. “One day everything will be over, you know? It is sad to say, but it is true. One day you will be on your couch and wish that you get everything back, so I try to come in every day and have a good time. “

Opposing strikers can disagree.

