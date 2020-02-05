Blue Jackets confident, but not arrogant, during hot streak – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

It is a difficult balancing act that the Blue Jackets have been able to perform for almost two months.

They have pushed their self-confidence to the point of what coach John Tortorella calls “arrogance” – 17-2-5 go in 24 games before facing the Florida Panthers in Nationwide Arena on Tuesday-evening – but have not progressed an inch further on that path.

“There is trust, there is arrogance – which is the right type of trust – but then you can get the wrong side of that arrogance and that is where it goes sideways on you,” said Tortorella at the coat’s morning skate. “Those are the things I am always looking for, in the individual player and also within the team.”

If you keep it, that trust is to the point of arrogance – but don’t go overboard. Tortorella said this is how a team can merge the hot stripes that the Blue Jackets have experienced over the past three years.

It resulted in a franchise-record 16-game winning streak during the 2016-17 season, which helped the Jackets to secure their third play-off appearance, and played a role in impressive trends, including a 10-game, over the past two seasons. winning streak during the 2017-18 season and a 10-4-1 record in the last 15 games last season for a third consecutive play-off performance.

“We don’t think about that,” said Tortorella. “We are thinking about our next game and I think this helps us to be a consistent team. You can call us striped, but I think we have won hockey games in recent years and have found our way to winning hockey games in the regular season. “

This season it started after a losing series of four games.

Coincidentally, the fourth consecutive loss to the Panthers on December 7. The Jackets then frustrated the Washington Capitals with a 5-2 win on the road on December 9, followed by 11 more games to earn at least one point.

They went 8-0-4 during that 12-game point streak and 9-2-1 in 12 games after ending January 4 with a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena, the only team that had hit the Blue Jackets in regulation during their 17-2-5 run.

The Sharks are not exactly world beaters – 11 points from a play-off spot and sixth in the Pacific Division – so this could realistically be a 24-game point streak for the Jackets.

Anyway, the Jackets wore an eight-game point streak (7-0-1) in the Florida game, and continued to play with arrogance or the “right kind of trust”, whatever sentence you prefer.

Icing on the cake

Maybe it’s time to dub Gustav Nyquist the “Grim Reaper” after scoring another goal on Sunday. It turned out to be the winner in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The goal of Defenseman Shea Weber with a 1:01 over in the third period pulled the Canadiens into a goal, but would have equalized the score if Nyquist had not been in an empty net 52 seconds earlier for a 4-2 lead.

The goal of the empty net this season was Nyquist’s fifth, reaching a career high. His previous high was two.

“Actually, I was rarely at the end of games,” said Nyquist, who is now regularly in late-game situations while protecting leads. “I think it’s a responsibility, knowing what to do – being strong on the boards, removing pucks and all that stuff. I’m certainly proud of that. I like being out there.”

The Blue Jackets have only scored eight goals, with two from Zach Werenski and one from Cam Atkinson. In the beginning of Tuesday, Nyquist was in the lead with Sebastian Aho, Carolina Ovechkin from Washington and Tanner Pearson from Vancouver.

“I think it offers some kind of insurance, but by saying that, it’s just nice to be on the winning side when things are a goal,” Nyquist said. “We were on the hunt at the start of the season. That only shows how far we have come as a team, I think, that we are now usually in the lead and that we can close those points. “

MacInnis in the middle

The Blue Jackets still have an injury to treat, and it is a difficult one. They try to replace the Alexander Wennberg center, which left the race in Montreal after two periods due to an unknown upper body injury. He expects to miss three to four weeks, leaving a large gap in the middle of the front row.

Wennberg centered the second line, causing an upward shift on the depth chart. Boone Jenner moved to the middle of the second line, Riley Nash moved from the fourth to the third line and rookie Ryan MacInnis – recalled Monday from the Cleveland Monsters – centered the fourth line against Florida.

It is the second NHL period of MacInnis’ career and season, after adding one assist in seven games from December 21 to January 4.

“That’s a great body that can skate,” said Tortorella. “I thought he gave us some good, solid minutes, but I’m not sure where it all goes. He’ll get another chance.”

[email protected]

@BrianHedger