Blue Jackets “Boone Jenner” chipping away “when scoring drought – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Boone Jenner had broken the scoring slump that had held him against the Florida Panthers for nearly two minutes during the All-Star and Midsummer Days on Tuesday – until Toronto told the officials on the ice that the goal didn’t count.

John Tortorella coach of Blue Jackets disagreed with the call and said he knew Sergei Bobrovsky would have tried to save the puck with his shoulder and not his glove, which Cam Atkinson hit with his stick while the puck whizzed through Bobrovsky .

What Tortorella agrees with is that the jackets need every player to contribute offensively as they continue with the pace to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Because the goal didn’t count, Jenner’s scoreless streak moved to 14 games, but neither the coach nor the player are worried.

“I just have to keep working, of course take care of the other things on the ice,” Jenner said Thursday. “I think when my game is where it should be, the rest comes from there. I just have to keep chipping on it.”

Jenner has not scored against the Panthers since December 31, when he won the opening round in an extension. He has not recorded a point since January 4 and his scoring line of eight goals and nine assists is on track for his lowest output in his seven seasons with the Jackets (excluding 2014-15, when he played only 31 games).

If Jenner’s goal had counted, the story would be a little different. But goal or no goal, Tortorella said he has seen more energy from Jenner in the last three games than he saw in the middle before the break.

“He has chances (to score),” said Tortorella. “Jens is who he is. He is a dog and a bone, and he will always play as he plays. I thought he had more energy the other night. He played many minutes for us, power play, penalty kill, right in the middle of the ice. “

Jenner is far from being the only player who needs the jackets to score more. Also place Atkinson in that category. When it comes to Jenner, Atkinson said there are other areas where Jenner makes the difference.

“It’s not always flashy, but he’s getting the job done,” Atkinson said. “He’s so good at special teams that, like I said, it’s hard to replace him.”

Robinson hurt

Attacker Eric Robinson missed the training on Thursday and was seen on crutches in Nationwide Arena.

Tortorella said he did not know the extent of Robinson’s injury, but if he cannot play against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night, Kevin Stenlund would draw fourth with Nathan Gerbe and Ryan MacInnis.

The injury may be the result of a blow by defender Keith Yandle from Florida who blocked Robinson with his right skate with 2:16 left in the first period Tuesday.

