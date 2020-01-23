Blue Jackets 4, Jets 3 | Oliver Bjorkstrands two goals bring Jackets sixth win in a row - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Oliver Bjorkstrand is not going to the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis, Missouri this weekend, but he sure is playing like an All-Star.

After scoring just two goals in Sunday’s New York Rangers win, he scored two more goals Wednesday night in a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Nationwide Arena, including another late winner ,

Björkstrands wrist shot with a 5:38 left shot fell over goalkeeper Laurent Brossoit and under the crossbar into a small window, bringing the jackets to the sixth consecutive win in his team-leading 16th goal of the season and the ninth in his last six games.

Elvis Merzlikins started and scored 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (27-16-8), who are taking a nine-day break this weekend that includes the All-Star celebrations with a 16-2-4 record in their last 22 games , back in the middle of the playoff chase at the Eastern Conference.

Seth Jones had two points (goal, assists), Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists and Gustav Nyquist scored his 11th goal for the Blue Jackets. The Jets (25-22-4) scored goals from Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk.

The blue jackets defy their latest trend and gained a strong presence in the first phase. Brossoit made a nice glove, saving 30 seconds to refuse Foligno on an unchallenged shot that detached quite a stir from the newly formed top line of jackets.

Dubois and Bjorkstrand are the other two in the trio, and all three were dominant. Her hard work later led to Jones’s first goal, which ended 1-0 versus 6:06, just 1:28 after Appleton scored the goal for Winnipeg.

Jones’ goal was his fifth goal of the season and the first since 5 December in a 2-3 loss to the New York Rangers, which was scored with a short-range wrist shot. It was also the Jackets ‘only first-round goal that ended with the Jets’ lead after Connor missed Anthony Bitetto’s long-range shot from Merzlikins at 17:06.

However, the top line of the jackets reacted again.

Dubois’ back pass to Björkstrand was sent through Brossoits pads to tie him at 2, only 1:28 a second, which continued the Danish attacker’s hot hand after returning after 13 games away from rib and diagonal injuries , Merzlikins got the crowd going with some great saves, but two more goals were scored.

Each side opted for later power games – Pionk put the jets 3-2 and Nyquist 2-5 minutes ahead at 3:33 p.m. and sent the game 3: 3 to the third party. Dubois got his third goal of assisting the game in tying the goal, which began with his wrist shot and ended when Nyquist threw the rebound over the goal line with a diving attempt.

