Oliver Bjorkstrand did it again and scored two more goals. The other big dogs in the jackets led the hunt for their sixth win in a row.

It was time for the biggest names in the blue jackets to finish a remarkable run that saved their season.

A bevy of Cleveland Monsters roleplayers and submarines caused a stir for a month and accumulated points during an injury crisis, but the leaders chased another win Wednesday night at the Nationwide Arena – a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets three one-gate deficits were overcome.

The win brought the Jackets’ winning streak to a season high of six consecutive games, raised their record to 16-2-4 in the past 22 years, and sent a clear message to the rest of the league: watch out for the Blue Jackets, because you will healthier every day.

The evidence was right on the ice on Wednesday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals, including the winner 5-38 in the third game in a row after he had a 2-1 success with two lasers in Madison Square for the New York Rangers Garden on Sunday.

Now he leads the team with 16 goals, past Zach Werenski and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who only deployed four assists against the Jets (three from Dubois).

Seth Jones had a goal and a preparatory shot. He headed into the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis that weekend, Gustav Nyquist scored a big goal late in the second, and Captain Nick Foligno finished the game with a prep shot for his third game in the past four one point.

Earlier this season, when things looked a lot worse, these were the guys who clutched their sticks more tightly than the vices. It was up to them to find out because there was no procession of additional stars waiting outside the locker room door.

“They won’t go out and act for guys who have a 25 percent shooting percentage,” said coach John Tortorella. “You stay with your boys. The greatest thing is that they believe in themselves and continue to fight them. “

That’s exactly what happened against Winnipeg and it was a fitting end to a memorable stretch that began after four defeats from November 30th to December 7th and was in danger of losing the jacket season.

Naysayers, who knocked them all out of season, looked exactly like their bad predictions when Columbus couldn’t buy a goal, but it’s a very different story, 22 games and 46 days later.

Thanks to their top dogs, the jackets start smiling with a nine-day break on schedule. They know that when they return, they have positioned themselves well for a sprint over 31 games at the finish.

“We know that you slip a little bit and come straight out of the playoffs,” said Foligno. “We worked so hard to get to this point so we didn’t let it go.” We’re not going to let it slide, especially after the momentum we’ve had here lately. Great opportunity to end it and enjoy the break now. “

Here is the 3-2-1 from a happy hockey city … three takeaways, two questions and one more:

Three snacks

1) Bjorkstrand’s beauty

It’s a fight to decide what makes Bjorkstrand’s short-side winner 5:38 more impressive.

Was it his ridiculously good wrist shot that was lifted through a narrow window between goalkeeper Laurent Brossoit’s shoulder and the crossbar, or was it Dmitry Kulikov’s body check that he blocked before the shot on the right wall?

Call it a tie.

Kulikov is 6-foot-1, 204 pounds and he got a pretty good shot at Bjorkstrand (6-0, 177) – which bounced off the wall, almost fell while balancing on a skate and then recovering to the puck to draw. Without twitching, he carried it straight to the net to get a shot from the lower inner half of the right attack circle, where the shot itself was the focus.

“This is not a check,” said Tortorella. “This is working through, and that’s the biggest part of his game that he’s improved on is playing along the wall.” It’s just insane. There is not much space there. “

No, there wasn’t, but it didn’t matter.

Bjorkstrand dropped to one knee and flicked the puck perfectly into an almost impossible window Brossoit didn’t even know was open. In fact, Brossoit sat on his knees in disbelief after the puck went online and Björkstrand started to celebrate in Captain Morgan pose.

It was hard to blame him. Everyone else felt the same.

“He is fearless now,” said Foligno about Björkstrand. “He’s rewarded for it. He’s in such great positions because he gets around and gets his nose dirty. He’s got pretty good chances because of his shot and he did well.”

2) First class top line

Tortorella came across another interesting line combination by mixing against the Rangers on Sunday. This time it is his top group, with Foligno on the left, Dubois in the middle and Bjorkstrand on the right.

After the trio struck both of Björkstrand’s goals in the third half to defeat the Rangers, it was a good night against the Jets.

Foligno would have scored a goal almost 30 seconds after the game started, forcing Brossoit to make a good glove without fending off a wrist shot between the circles, and they just kept rolling.

Overall, the three strikers scored two goals, four assists and six points – with Björkstrand scoring the goals, Dubois playing three assists and Foligno receiving the first template for Jones’ 1-1 draw in the first half.

Dubois and Foligno did much of the heavy training, winning the puck on the walls and delivering some big goals, while Bjorkstrand led the team with nine attempts – three shots on goal, three blocked, and three missing the net.

His last goal was just right and decided the game.

“I think we went through three sets of lines in the last game (in New York) and then agreed on the lines that started and ended the game today,” said Tortorella. “I just felt like we were more offensive when we found these lines. It wasn’t much to think about. It was just about getting things going aggressively. “

It worked.

3) Another strong finish

The Blue Jackets make it a habit to win games by winning the third period of tight games. In their last 22 games, it was the 16th time they have suffered a third defeat with a goal-linked goal or a top goal. In these games, they improved to 12-2-2.

They develop confidence in key situations and learn how to ensure that they either win in the third game or work overtime or shootouts to score points. It’s a big reason why they put this 16: 2: 4 track together and returned to the playoffs.

“I think it’s how the team has evolved with a lot of different people in the past few months, and now some of our regular people are coming. I think they just keep playing,” said Tortorella. “There was no fear here. You just keep playing.”

Two questions

1) Is the nine day break a problem?

Without question, the jackets face the challenge of increasing their intensity after such a long break.

You’ve played in a feverish pitch for the past six weeks – first trying to save a season that is getting out of control, then trying to stay afloat amidst a flood of injuries, and lately trying a Bender game of six Victories keep going while injured regulars are filtering back into the lineup.

They were barely able to catch their breath, relax their vigilance, and now they have nine days off for well-deserved downtime. It will be quite a challenge to get it back to the level it is at now, especially with two consecutive street games in Buffalo on February 1st and 2nd in Montreal.

However, the worry does not change anything – which Tortorella pointed out after the game.

“There’s no point in worrying about it,” he said. “You just have to hope that your boys are … I think we have good people. They are professionals. I used to be pretty nervous. If you play really well, you want to keep playing. You don’t worry anymore. Me think you trust your boys. You have to trust them. “

It should also help you do two exercises before you start again in Buffalo.

2) Has Elvis saved up with his bum?

The short answer is “yes.”

A longer explanation is a solo rush by Jets Center Blake Wheeler’s at 12:04 p.m. in the second period, a shot that blew up after Merzlikins with his right pad and a puck that was so gentle between the goalkeeper’s legs fell, a parade made near the left post.

Merzlikins was on his stomach at the time, squeezing his legs to cover the puck as Wheeler leaned forward to take a closer look at the slotted area. In the absence of a better term, however, Elvis stumped.

And the crowd appreciated his cheeky effort.

Just one thing

How much did the jackets improve their playoff position?

Well, in the weekend’s all-star break, they took the first Eastern Conference wildcard with 61 points in 51 games – one point ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, who have a game on hand.

Overall, the jackets are just one point behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division – which is really amazing. The islanders have played two games less, which must be taken into account, but they went 4: 4: 2 in their last 10 games, while the jackets rolled 8: 2: 0 and won six games.

How far have the jackets got in the past six weeks?

After losing to Florida on December 7th in Sunrise, Florida, Columbus was awakened to seventh in the Metropolitan Division on December 8th, 11 points behind Carolina for the second wildcard. Since then, they have left Carolina behind and collected 13 points on the islanders who were second in the Metro and a whopping 14 points in front of the jackets.

So far. Impressive run.

