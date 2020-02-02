Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 3 | Pierre-Luc Dubois has a three-point game – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

MONTREAL – His grandparents live in a nearby suburb, but Pierre-Luc Dubois never participated as a fan in a contest at Bell Center – with them or with anyone else.

Instead, the 21-year-old center of the Blue Jackets has only played in a handful of matches in the Canadiens home arena, including Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 win that gave Columbus three of the four possible points in back-to-back away spell.

“Even if I took myself and my history out of it, it would still be a special place,” said Dubois, who scored two goals and added an assist for family and friends. “If the music strikes and they sing the Canadian national anthem in French and they announce that the Canadiens are coming out in French, you can just feel it.

“I wasn’t a Canadiens fan growing up, but I was a hockey fan, and you can’t ignore it.”

Dubois could not be ignored either.

He turned two Montreal errors into goals in the second period – a turnover in the Blue Jackets zone for a beautiful backhand goal and a cover of a messy puck by goalkeeper Carey Price – plus he helped set up the opening score of rookie defender Vladislav Gavrikov late in the first.

“I think the most special thing is to play for my family,” said Dubois, who beat Price at 3:31 second to make it 2-0 and again at 17:52 to make it 3-1 to the third . “I had 16 or 17 people here, so just to win and achieve the goals for them, it was fun.”

The Canadiens had considerably less fun, despite a late push in the third that generated goals by Max Domi on with 4:08 over and Shea Weber with 1:01 over to keep it interesting.

They surpassed the Blue Jackets 30-27, poked the puck deep into the visitor zone for long stretches – especially in the second period – and forced goalie Elvis Merzlikins to be sharp after an extended break.

Merzlikins was at work for most of the game, ending with a number of difficult stops at his 27 saves, but was not at the level he had taken off the jacket in his spare time. Domi’s goal cut the Jackets’ lead to 3-2 and Weber cut it to 4-3 with a goal from a blow from the left wing that weighed on Merzlikins.

“I’m really mad at myself,” he said. “In general I think the team played well … but it was hard for me to get into the game because it was a week off. It is just a process that is coming. At the end of the game I started to feel better, but with the last goal, it’s my fault. “

It just didn’t affect the result.

Gustav Nyquist scored his fifth empty net-goal of the season with 1:53 to make it 4-2, which became the winner after Weber’s goal, leading the Blue Jackets to 17-2-5 in their past 24 games and move to any possession of third place in the Metropolitan Division.

[email protected]

@BrianHedger