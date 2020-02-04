Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 3 | 3-2-1 distribution – Sport – The Columbus shipment

MONTREAL – If it feels like all Blue Jackets are doing now, winning hockey matches and finding ways to earn points in non-regulatory losses, don’t worry.

It’s not you. They are it.

Since December 9 in Washington, the Jackets have earned 39 of 48 available points with a 17-2-5 record in their last 24 games – including a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at Bell Center.

Despite another game in which possession numbers and total scoring opportunities greatly favored the opposition – something that has become a somewhat worrying trend – “Columbus found a way” to cash in enough of his own chances.

The win gave the Blue Jackets three of the possible four points available in back-to-back afternoon road starts this past weekend, which was their first action since January 22.

“You look at the scores every night and it seems that the teams around you never lose or only lose a few”, says center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who had two goals and an assist against Montreal. “So to come back from the break, two afternoon games, big games, against teams that it wasn’t their first games since their break? They weren’t rusty. It is huge to get three points.”

It is not surprising. Not anymore.

Here is the 3-2-1 overview of the mail game … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing:

Three takeaways

1) Dubois is rising

After scoring two goals and contributing on another Sunday in Montreal, Dubois now has two goals, six assists and eight points in a series of four games. He is also on pace for new career highlights in assists, points, shots and face-off win rates – all in his first season without Artemi Panarin in the neighborhood to boost those numbers.

This was his ninth multipoint game of the season, the fourth three-point game of the season and the second three-point game in the past three games. He continues to develop into a star in his third NHL season and can join the elite centers of the competition if he stays on this road.

“Luc was a beast,” said Captain Nick Foligno, who played at Dubois for the past few games. “That’s what we expect from him. The standard is now set, so every game becomes that standard. That’s what he can bring and that’s why he has counted so much on this team, and he brought it (Sunday).”

The goals of Dubois were each scored with nice individual efforts.

The first was of a nice pass along the wall by Foligno in the Columbus zone, Dubois jumping up for an escape that he ended for a 2-0 lead at 3:31 of the second period by using a smooth front and back to use the puck under the crossbar.

The second goal, scored with a quick shot, made it 3-1 with 2:08 in the second. It also made Price pay because he couldn’t cover a sliding puck with his glove, instead sending it back to Dubois for the wraparound attempt.

The Dubois assist was also impressive.

Foligno has done a good job of checking and Dubois has paid off by keeping the piece alive. He hit Oliver Bjorkstrand with a quick pass and Bjorkstrand found Vladislav Gavrikov with a cross-ice feed for a shot that defeated Price at 12:45 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

“I think his last few (games) he has been much more competitive and wanted to make a difference in a game,” said Tortorella. “I think he hasn’t been consistent this year. I think the last two games, and even those before the break, I thought only the benefit he brings in, just competing, has improved.”

2) Block Party

One of the most important components for this role that the Blue Jackets have requires precision and sacrifice.

In other words, they have blocked many shots en route to a 17-2-5 record in the last 24 games and one Sunday was one of the biggest examples.

Nine players combined to block 24 shots, including all six defenders and three attackers. David Savard blocked a game-high seven, followed by the six from Markus Nutivaara and the five from Gavrikov.

3) Shaking, rattling and rolling

The Canadiens sent a lot of traffic to the front of the Blue Jackets net and made a joint attempt to get Merzlikins out of his game by displacing his space.

As the game progressed, Merzlikins and Montreal forwarded hacks and whacks in a continuous battle to see the puck or screen the goalkeeper. It wasn’t very nice for Merzlikins, but he understood why they did it.

“Yes, they tried (to frustrate me), but they did nothing bad,” Merzlikins said. “I mean, it’s hockey. It was a difficult game. I have some slashes, but that’s Montreal. They play aggressively, they end their hits. That’s their hockey, that was hard, but we still have it for got together. “

Two questions

1) What influence did these two points have on the play-off race?

The short answer is that it has brought the Blue Jackets to the third in the Metropolitan Division with 63 points.

A broader scope helps us to put into perspective how absurd that would have sounded almost two months earlier, when Columbus was left 11 points behind on the second wildcard in the Eastern Conference on December 8.

They have since lost only two games in regulation, both at the struggling San Jose Sharks. Otherwise this might be an amazing 24-game point series for the Blue Jackets.

“Winning inspires confidence,” said Foligno. “If you’re a team looking for ways to win, or at least positive about your game, it’s amazing what that does for you. You don’t feel like you’re carrying a piano on your back and getting there trust it. “

2) Whose performance was the most unsung?

This is a difficult choice because there were a number of quality candidates. All the aforementioned boys who set their bodies for pucks to thwart scoring opportunities deserve mention again – especially Savard, Nutivaara and Gavrikov block a combination of 18 shots.

However, Foligno earned the highest billing in this category. The captain made an offensive contribution with an assist to Dubois’ first goal and played a strong 18:37 in 22 teams. That included 2:40 death sentences and 2:14 on the power play.

Foligno also led the Blue Jackets with five hits and was one of three attackers who blocked a shot.

One more thing

Gustav Nyquist is getting closer and closer to the Blue Jackets.

His goal with an empty net with 1:53 left against the Canadiens on Sunday was his fifth in an emptied net this season – connecting him to Alex’s Alex Ovechkin, Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and Vancouver’s Tanner Pearson for most in the NHL.

It also turned out to be the winning goal after Montreal’s Shea Weber scored 52 seconds later to pull the Canadiens in 4-3 with 1:01 left in the third.

According to naturalstattrick.com, Nyquist’s empty net total is a career high that surpasses his two of last season – which were split between the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks. Nyquist had not scored any empty netters for the Red Wings in the first seven years of his career.

Tortorella likes to put him on the ice with the jackets holding onto one goal leading late in the games, giving Nyquist a great chance to place the puck in a cleared net.

“He is a good player in tight position, holding pucks,” said Tortorella. “He doesn’t panic with the puck. I actually thought he fought the puck most of the game, but I’m still going with him. I trust him what he will do on the wall and he understands situational game, to where it will be in your position. “

