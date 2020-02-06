Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 3 | 3-2-1 distribution – Sport – The Columbus shipment

Sergei Bobrovsky saved 44 saves, but Elvis Merzlikins made 32 for his fourth shutout and Zach Werenski sent the Blue Jackets happy with a goal in the extension.

It was the hockey version of a pitching duel, but also much more considering the storylines.

It was again the Blue Jackets against their former goalkeeper, for the third time since Sergei Bobrovsky left for South Florida as a free agent. It was Bobrovsky who played opposite rookie Elvis Merzlikins, again, for the third time since the first cleared the way to the NHL for the latter by leaving for South Florida as a free agent.

It was exciting, it was usually 0-0 and in the end the Blue Jackets did what we now expect from them every time they play a game.

They won, meaning Bobrovsky’s Florida Panthers lost 1-0 in the extension after a goal from Zach Werenski and 32 saves from Merzlikins – who earned his fourth shutout of the season.

Bobrovsky – better known in these parts as “Bob” – was just as good if not better, but his 44 saves were not enough to remove the second point. They were also not enough to complete a goalkeeper’s dream game, which of course ends in a shootout where both backstops deserve shutouts.

It was not quite the same at Nationwide Arena as on New Year’s Eve, when Werenski had a hat trick against Bobrovsky and Merzlikins made his first career win, but it was close.

It was another Elvis vs Bob showdown, another chance for the Blue Jackets to get the best from a man who turned the city upside down and ended up the same way – with Merzlikins making a flying jump in a victory hug with captain Nick Foligno, the new twist on a tradition that inspired Bobrovsky for the first time.

Apart from that, it was another win for the Blue Jackets – who have now earned points in 23 of their last 25 games (18-2-5), including the last nine games in a row.

Here is the 3-2-1 overview of the mail game … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing:

Three takeaways

1) Big game “Z”

The attacking side of Werenski continues to shine now that it has improved so much defensively.

Without having to worry about defensive reads, which have become second nature to him, Werenski is able to hunt for targets like he did as a rookie in 2016-17. This is emphasized even more in 3-on-3 overtime hours, with more room to work and two fewer players to prevent goals.

That again played a role in this goal, as he pulled the puck out of the corner in the Florida zone and took advantage of two Panthers who fell back to cover Atkinson across the street. He saw a line of light between Bobrovsky and the nearby pole and tore a hard wrist through for victory.

“There is a lot of ice there, especially during overtime, and I like that in terms of skating and chances,” Werenski said. “It’s just exciting. The fans love it. It’s loud. Many guys have said this, but I think 3-in-3 should go on until someone scores. Leave the shootouts. It’s fun to play that kind of hockey. play. “

The goal was Werenski’s fourth against Bobrovsky in the past two matchups – including a New Year’s Eve hat trick – and was his 16th of the season. That brought the defender’s franchise record for goals in a season that he and Seth Jones established two years ago – and the Blue Jackets have 28 games to play.

2) Another shutout for Elvis

Bobrovsky was probably the better of the two goalkeepers, simply because he had to be. The Blue Jackets controlled the game for most of the game and surpass the Panthers 45-32, including 31-17 after the first period.

That said, it was still 0-0 through regulation and Merzlikins had a big role in that event – making 32 saves to go 2-1-0 in three starts against Bobrovsky this season and his fourth shutout since taking over Joonas Korpisalo (knee).

His heaviest workload was in the first, when Florida beat Columbus 15-14, but the Latvian rookie also made major stops in the second and third – including two during a four-minute power-play that spanned the end of the second period and start from the third.

The jackets blocked 14 shots for their goalkeeper and played stifling defense with strong back-checking and effective porchecks, but Merzlikins also saved them a few times against strange men to keep it at 0.

“I feel (like) a completely different keeper,” said Merzlikins, who started the preseason a bit with big eyes and occasionally starstruck by NHL stars. “I actually thought that I am no longer afraid of this competition, of this hockey, of this enormous experience. I don’t think anymore. I just let my mind go.

“I’m not thinking about winning the game. I’m just thinking of going there and really having fun, and that’s what happens in my head during the game. I’m trying to enjoy every moment, what our give fans (us) what the game gives us. It’s fun and I just want to keep having fun and not think so much. “

Tortorella, who afterwards gave Merzlikins a fist in the dressing room, likes that approach. He is clearly trying to maintain Merzlikins’ confidence – supported by too many positive press, as he sees it – from ballooning to something with negative consequences.

“I’m not going to jump up and down with pom poms,” said Tortorella. “He must go on … I’m worried about this (the media) because it’s not the Elvis story here. It’s a team game and I just want him to keep preparing to play every game.”

3) Booing “Bob”

Unlike his first return to Columbus on New Year’s Eve, Bobrovsky was not honored with a warm, fuzzy video tribute and was booed much more.

In fact, the first universal boo of the star goalie of the former Blue Jackets happened at the start of the line-up introductions and from that moment became more intensive.

Three reasons were probably behind:

1) Bobrovsky’s tumultuous last season in Columbus, which finally ended when he left a massive contract with the Panthers on July 1 as an unlimited free agent.

2) Bobrovsky’s complaint at 6:06 of the first period that led to Boone Jenner’s goal being destroyed because of interference by the goalkeeper at Cam Atkinson – who seemed to cut the goalkeeper’s catch glove, trying to pass the shot tilt it. After the target was revised and destroyed, the boo birds began to whistle Bobrovsky after almost every rescue he made.

3) Bobrovsky was a lot better than in the previous game, when Zach Werenski lifted him for the first hat trick of his career. The atmosphere in the Nationwide Arena was also not as electric as New Year’s Eve, when the building was packed as a play-off game and Blue Jackets fans were fired to see Merzlikin’s toe-to-toe with Bobrovsky in the first game of the rookie as a replacement for Joonas Korpisalo.

There was some question before the game whether Bobrovsky would even play after making 31 saves in the Panthers’ 5-3 win Monday in Toronto, but he did … and heard about it from start to finish.

Two questions

1) Should Jenner’s goal have been dropped?

According to Tortorella, no.

Although he acknowledged that Cam Atkinson’s stick hit Bobrovsky’s glove when Jenner’s shot approached, the jacket coach also felt that the keeper’s arm moved the glove into the stick.

“It should (counted),” he said. “Bob shrugged. You know how Bob saves. He shrugs. However, I thought Bob played very well. Went straight to the referee immediately afterwards. Cam hit his glove, but I’m not sure Bob will manage with his glove, even if Cam doesn’t hit him. He sometimes shrugs. “

The game was initially ruled by a referee by referees Eric Furlatt and Conor O’Donnell. The situation room of the Toronto competition got involved after Panthers coach Joel Quenneville called up a challenge based on interference from the goalkeeper and the statement was changed shortly thereafter.

The competition cited its rules on interference from the goalkeeper, including subsections regarding contact inside and outside the fold. Bobrovsky sat at the front of the fold, with most of his body outside the blue paint, but his skates were in the fold.

According to the rules the competition mentioned, it didn’t matter.

Rule 69.1 states in part: “Occasional contact with a goalkeeper is permitted and resulting goals are permitted when such contact is started outside the goal fold, provided that the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to avoid such contact. … For the purposes of this rule, ‘contact’ means, incidentally or otherwise, any contact made between or between a goalkeeper and attacking player (s), either through a stick or body part. “

Rule 69.3 partially states: “If an attacking player contacts a goalkeeper incidentally or otherwise while the goalkeeper is in his fold and a goal is scored, the goal is not allowed.

Rule 69.4 partially states: “Occasional contact is permitted when the goalkeeper is playing the puck outside his goal, provided that the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to prevent such unnecessary contact.”

Atkinson did not have a very strong opinion, other than following the thoughts of his coach.

“I think I’m a curse for us,” he said. “I also brought one in Buffalo. But it is what it is. I actually tried to tip the puck, but (Werenski) found a way to score a huge goal (in OT) and we’ll take those two points. “

2) Was this the best that the Blue Jackets have been playing for a while?

Without a doubt the answer is yes.

The score remained 0-0 in the extension, just because Bobrovsky was on top of his game and he twice won the Vezina Trophy as the best keeper of the NHL. Otherwise the Blue Jackets dominated everything except the first period – and they were really strong at that.

According to NaturalStatTrick.com, they ended up with a 26-16 advantage in total scoring opportunities (61.9 percent), combined a 4-2 lead in high-risk opportunities in the last two periods and ended with more than 50 percent of 5 – on-5 attempts and unblocked attempts to honor them.

“I think it’s one of our better overall games,” said Tortorella. “It certainly wasn’t played as a 0-0 game by both teams.”

One more thing

The victory of the Blue Jackets remained their dominance over the Panthers, which now includes 14 straight games with a point against Florida in Nationwide Arena (13-0-1).

The jackets also won the season series (2-1-0), something they have not played against the Panthers since 2007-08. Columbus is now 9-1-0 in the past 10 games against Florida overall and 14-2-1 against the Panthers on home ice.

The record of 23-8-2 by Blue Jackets against Florida (.727 points percentage) is the highest against any NHL opponent.

