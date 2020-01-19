Blue jackets 3, cyclones 2 | Nick Foligno's late goal gives Jackets an unlikely win - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Sometimes ugly can be beautiful.

Just ask the blue jackets that came out of a game dominated by the Carolina Hurricanes with a 3-2 win on Thursday night at the Nationwide Arena.

Despite the 34:18 victory and the hurricanes with a 73:31 lead in attempted strokes, the jackets scored 32 saves by goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins, blocked 26 strokes and the winning goal of captain Nick Foligno was only 1:41 with the third Period.

“They’re a really good team,” said Foligno of the hurricanes, which are now 56 points less in one game than the jackets. “They don’t give you much time and space. Elvis played well again, the boys blocked shots – our (defenders), our strikers – it was a grind, but we did it.”

Foligno’s goal was his first since November 29 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and ended a 22-game losing streak. After Eric Robinson’s work in the offensive zone produced a loose puck in the slot, Foligno was the first to shoot past Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek.

It broke a 2-2 draw and campaigned for the winner. After the first 40 minutes, the jackets were unlikely to win.

Despite a 1-0 lead from Emil Bemstrom to 1: 7 after the puck fell, the blue jackets dominated in the first two periods. The Hurricanes (27-18-2) had a lead of 24-11, an advantage of 55-20 on attempted strokes and had pinned the puck in the jackets zone for most of the second period.

What the hurricanes didn’t do was take the lead, which was a big deal considering how carefully they controlled things. Martin Necas’ escape goal ended 1-1 in the second game, and Merzlikin’s slip ended after 166 minutes and 29 seconds.

It was one of the few bright spots for the Blue Jackets, and Cam Atkinson had an ankle damage that left him out of the way for twelve games.

Atkinson was the first assistant to Bemstrom’s goal and led the Blue Jackets 2-1 with his 10th goal of the season at 4:51 a.m. of the third goal. He shot a wrist past Mrazek, scoring his third multi-point game of the season.

An exciting sequence began, in which Blue Jackets defender Zach Werenski scored an unauthorized goal at 7:34. Foligno was barely offside, and in the end Jordan Staal scored 7:05.

