Blue jackets 3, cyclones 2 | 3-2-1 Breakdown - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Goals from Bemstrom, Atkinson and Foligno and another strong game for goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins paved the way for an unlikely win.

When it comes to balance, there are two types.

You have your static balance and your dynamic balance, and you both saw the Blue Jackets 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening.

The hurricanes were mostly dynamic and controlled the jackets in almost every way imaginable, while Columbus was largely static. Indeed, one could argue that the blue jackets have no business at all in winning this game.

They were overtaken, overwhelmed and beaten too often to pucks. They were overwhelmed, muscular and surpassed, as you say.

The Hurricanes are one of the fastest teams in the NHL, so it wasn’t just because of the lethargy of the jackets, but there were also points in the second period when Columbus Bank was supposed to show a large photo of a puck that said, “YOU LOOK FOR THIS! “

This game became so tough for the Blue Jackets at certain points, but let’s not forget anything else about balance and its relationship to ice hockey. A season with 82 games involves a certain balance. To achieve this balance, the same number of odd events must be canceled.

For example, how many times did the Blue Jackets lose a one goal game this season when they felt like the better team? How many times have you run away to protect yourself from losses and shook your head in disbelief?

This happened several times and was one of the reasons why the jackets fell in the Metropolitan Division’s ranking. Well, that’s what it looks like when hockey is balanced.

It manifests itself in victories, which should probably be losses, and sometimes there is simply no explanation – what the blue jackets are happy to accept if they have had some real abdominal pain between October and mid-December.

Emil Bemstrom, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno scored the three big goals of the jackets for various reasons, while newcomer Elvis Merzlikins scored 32 more saves in the last nine games in their seventh win. His shutout series ended after two games, 166 minutes, 29 seconds between goals, but coach John Tortorella celebrated his 200th victory with Columbus.

“I can’t explain it, but it’s a Find a Way league,” said Tortorella. “I thought we played a better third period, Elvis gives us a chance and I will never apologize for the win. We tried a few of them the other way. We played really well and lost so we did we.” just get ready for our next game. ‘

Here is the 3-2-1 … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing:

Three snacks

1) Survive the gong show

Suffice it to say that this was not a better game for blue jackets.

Although the Hurricanes let Emil Bemstrom score 1:07, they chased the puck all night and dominated the puck with an impressive combination of size, skating, and skill. They beat the Blue Jackets 9: 4 in the first half, 15: 7 in the second, 10: 7 in the third and 34: 18 in the third.

According to naturalstattrick.com, a statistics website, the hurricanes ended the game with 69.8 percent of the attempts at even strength (67-29), 66.6 percent of the attempts without blocking (43-22) and 64 percent of the attempts at uniform strength (64-22). Power shots (32-18).

Do you want to talk about scoring chances?

According to the same statistics site, Carolina ended 35-14 (71.4 percent) and 77.8 percent of the high-risk opportunities that existed outside of power games (7-2).

It was ugly for most of the game for the Blue Jackets, but they held it down with 26 blocked hits. Merzlikins parried a couple of times – improved to 7-2 since Joonas Korpisalo went down with a meniscus rupture in Chicago on December 29 – and had just enough points to win.

The third period was slightly better than the first two, but still not as good as the blue jackets. However, they ended up scoring enough chances and “found a way” to win again.

“In the first phase, the chances were 3: 3,” said Tortorella, citing statistics from his coaching staff. “The third period, the chances were 3-3. The second period was a gong show as far as chances are concerned – I think 11-2 or something like that. We blocked 26 shots. I told them: ‘I don’t know What can I tell you? You block shots well, but we only defend. ‘”

2) Atkinson is still rolling

Atkinson had a frustrating start to the season two years ago, broke his foot on a power play by Seth Jones before the Christmas break, and didn’t return until late January.

He used the downtime as a kind of “reset” button and was a completely different player when he returned – he had been lighting the scoreboard for the past two months and, with Pierre-Luc Dubois and his former left, formed one of the most dangerous lines of the NHL wing Artemi Panarin.

No “reset button” was required this season when Atkinson left a game against the Los Angeles Kings with an ankle sprain on December 19. He had scored five goals in eight games before the injury and scored six points after preliminary work. So the hope was to stop where he left off.

That’s exactly what happened when Atkinson posted his third multi-point game of the season with one goal and one assist after 12 consecutive missing games. The template was a backhand feed for Bemstrom in its first layer of the game and prepared the rookie with a wrist shot that turned into a 1-0 lead of 1-7 in the game. 1, early in the third.

Atkinson said the ankle injury could torment him the rest of the season, but the good news for the Blue Jackets is that he looked good on his return – he ran 15:33 and ended up with four team high shots leading to his goal and help fit.

“It was nice getting first aid on the first shift,” he said. “It calms your nerves a little. Then it was just a feeling process, up to fights and 50/50 fights, to know when I could take a chance in the corner or not. But I thought I played overall. ” pretty confident. ‘

Tortorella agreed.

“The first game of the game, the first shift, the first game he makes on goal is just a great pass,” said Tortorella. “Then he scores a goal … a lot of people asked me, ‘are you staying in the lineup?’ I don’t keep Cam Atkinson out of the lineup. He’s just too valuable for a team starving for goals. He gave us some juice tonight. “

3) Captain’s clutch

Tortorella recently called Foligno for a more offensive production and said the jackets needed more points from their captain.

In the last two games, the experienced striker has responded with his winner against the Hurricanes and a large advance to Kevin Stenlund’s Powerplay goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins.

Foligno now has five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 45 games and hopes to further increase these numbers in the second half of the season.

“I don’t want to sacrifice other areas, but I know I am relying on that area,” said Foligno, who has not scored a goal since his second goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins (22 games) on November 19. “I’m not going to cheat to offend because I know how to do it, but at the same time I know how important it is to take that punch – especially when we are injured and trying to find ways (to win) “I was glad tonight that I could do that for the club and I hope that there are more chances waiting for me.”

Foligno seized this special opportunity, hopped on a loose puck in the slot and shot past goalkeeper Petr Mrazek with a hard wrist. It was his fifth goal of the season and the first winner, but the captain owed rookie Eric Robinson much of his earnings – whose fight for the puck against Staal sent the puck into the slot.

“Actually, it was just Robbie,” said Foligno. “I mean, he’s alone and messing around in the corner. I have to give him more credit than anything else, just attract attention (stuff). At the last effort, I saw Staal trying to put it in the middle, and me could jump on it and make it up to you. “

It was a salvation for Foligno too.

In a video review in the third game, in which Zach Werenski negated the goal and the jackets did not take the lead 3-2 earlier, he was offside.

“It felt really good getting this for the boys, especially offside,” said Foligno. “I was somehow the culprit and I didn’t notice it. So it’s nice to be able to pay them back.”

Two questions

1) What did the victory bring for the Blue Jackets?

Combined with Philadelphia Flyers ‘1-4 loss to Montreal Canadiens, Columbus’ two points ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a tiebreaker.

The win also brought the Blue Jackets into play with a 56-point lead over the Hurricanes, which took first place with the wildcard because they played one game less than Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have also transitioned to 24-16-8 and 13-2-4 in the last 19 games, a tough run amid a series of injuries that woke them up from 11 points behind the second placeholder Friday.

There are 34 games left and a long break at the end of this month, but the robust running of the jackets is really remarkable.

“I don’t think we’re ever surprised,” said Atkinson. “You just have to count on winning. It is exactly this culture that we have built up. Especially with the staff you (did not) know what would happen, but the boys intensified the time for us. That is one Deserve the. ” Organization and the guys who draw them and the guys who pick them up. It’s good for us. ‘

2) How could Werenski return so quickly?

Staal launched a slap shot at 8:42 a.m. of the first section, sending the puck straight into Werenski’s right skate, causing him to drop to one knee and struggling to get out of the ice.

Werenski stayed on the bench for a few moments and then, with the help of a sports trainer, went down the tunnel towards the changing room. He was unable to strain the leg, which didn’t look good, but then he finished without a shift.

Scott Harrington received a trip penalty 3:02 hours later and Werenski returned for the start of the subsequent penalty shootout.

How did he do it?

Chalk one to luck, of which the blue jackets didn’t have much to do with injuries this season.

“It was one of those that looked like a sting, much like the lower half of your leg gets a bit numb,” said Werensky. “I knew I was fine. I just had to do it a little. I wasn’t worried at all.”

This is good because his teammates, coaches, the front office of the jackets and the fans were very worried about him and watched him limp away.

Just one thing

Werenski has 15 goals, which means that all NHL defenders still lead more than half of the regular season.

He could have 17 if a few inadmissible goals were invalid due to a timing error on December 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks – which negated a possible winner of the overtime – and the Hurricanes’ review, which negated his U.S. goal third period Thursday Night.

Had this goal stood up to the challenge, it would have set Werenski’s own season record for goals from a defender (16), which he set up in 2017/18 with defense partner Seth Jones. If his two non-goals had been counted, Werenski could have set a new franchise brand three games before the NHL all-star weekend next week.

It looks like Werenski is one goal ahead of the NHL defenders, with Nashville’s novel Josi and Carolinas Dougie Hamilton taking the lead with 14 each. Hamilton suffered a leg injury in the last minute of the second half and will not return.

