Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 0 | Elvis Merzlikins, Jackets Still Hot - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins played like a guitar on his racket in Vegas on Saturday. Tuesday night he had a royal encore for the sheer number of domestic people.

Merzlikins stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive shutout, and the Blue Jackets fought the league’s second best power game with four penalties, defeating the Boston Bruins 3-0 since the teams’ first game at Nationwide Arena since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference – Semi-finals last season.

Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash – three of the rather unlikely sources of attack – secured themselves the 15th (23-16-8) score in their last 17 games and their 12th after a four-game trip through the West with six out of eight points (23-16-8) Victory in that period.

The jackets moved up to second place with a game more than the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I think the team did most of the job tonight, so it’s an end for the team,” said Merzlikins. “You did a huge job and blocked the shots.”

It took less than two minutes to confirm that there would be a drama and a palpable sense of fear in the crowd that remembered how the jacket season ended when the Bruins were last there.

Only 1:12 in, Bruins all-star goalkeeper Tuukka Rask left after Jackets striker Emil Bemstrom accidentally hit him with the tip of his stick in the side of the helmet when he ran from Rask behind the gate. Rask suffered a concussion, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game.

Bruins’ defender, Brandon Carlo, checked Bemstrom’s ribs, causing Bemstrom to hit Rask.

“Of course it was not deliberate,” said Bemstrom.

Jackets defender David Savard believed he had scored a goal in the 8:11 win when he crashed into the net after Gustav Nyquist’s shot. However, the referee immediately missed the goal as Savard bothered substitute Jaroslav Halak.

A few shifts later, Savard threw a perfect pass towards center ice for Nathan Gerbe, who linked up with Vladislav Gavrikov and Wennberg, who ended his shot between Halak’s pads.

The jackets streaked through the second section when Merzlikins mocked the Bruins with one big stop after the other. His use on the net was the only reason why the jackets came out of the second and had a lead of one goal.

Stenlund scored on a power game at 5:46 in the third. Nash ended all doubts with a wrist shot from the right circle with 6:55 remaining.

“I just like the way we got the middle of the ice through all three zones,” said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. “It’s one of our better games than we went through here.”

