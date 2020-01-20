Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 0 | 3-2-1 Breakdown - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Nick Foligno, as captain of the blue jackets, answered the big questions for years and was the voice of the team over long distances – the good and the bad.

After a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday night, he laughed before repeating what he said for a month.

Again he was honest about what the blue jackets are doing.

“It’s just another cliché,” he said, “but our team plays like a team and that’s why we win.”

Just as the 12-point series ended and the jackets went west for a 4-game road trip, people thought that this team would surely be thrown back to where it should perform with almost double-digit performance players with injuries out.

Then the jackets won three or four and the idea was that they couldn’t beat the Bruins a second time. But they did it and are behind one of their most complete games of the season.

Sure, the Bruins played their third road game in four days. The jackets still defeated one of the league’s most formidable Powerplay teams by shooting four penalties behind the outstanding goalkeeper and a defense that scored the most chances from the middle of the ice.

With one game more than the Philadelphia Flyers, the jackets with four games are in second place until the All-Star break in the second final – three at home and three against division opponents.

Almost everyone contributed their part on Tuesday evening.

“I like the way we got the middle of the ice through all three zones,” said Jackets coach John Tortorella. “It’s one of our better games than we went through here.”

Here are three tips, two questions, and one more thing you should know about the Jackets’ second win against the Bruins this season and their twelfth win in the last 17 games.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

1) Elvis does it again

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots in his second direct shutout after starting his first career shutout in Vegas on Saturday.

Since Steve Mason from December 27th to December 31st, 2008, he has been the first newcomer to the jackets to record successive failures.

Since taking over the star role in a New Years game against Florida, Merzlikins has had a 6-2 record with 0.950 percent savings and a permitted average of 1.64 goals. Among the goals with at least four starts during this time, Merzlikins is in first place, second in victories and second in defense rates – only behind Andrei Vasilevskiy from Tampa Bay.

It’s just absurd.

For comparison: Joonas Korpisalo was 6: 0: 3 in his last 10 games before the injury with a saving of 0.942 percent and 1.72 GAA.

Merzlikins made some big breaks on Tuesday night, especially in the second half when the jackets tried to keep a lead by a goal. His best stop of the night was at the beginning of section three when Charlie Coyle had an opportunity to run away.

Coyle went to his backhand as he went to the left post. Merzlikins quickly moved across the crease on his right as he did the balancing act and just barely got his blocker on the puck. A few minutes later, the jackets hit an important second goal.

Merzlikins was about sharing the glory after the game.

“The team worked really hard,” he said. “You really skated. They tried to reduce the chances for Boston. I think the team did most of the job tonight, so it’s an exclusion for the team. “

When Merzlikins left the ice, the crowd roared with songs from EL-VIS! EL-VIS! EL-VIS!

“It feels good, but at the same time it’s really our 5th line,” said Merzlikins. “They are louder at every game here in this building and I really appreciate that. They help us.”

2) Escape the second period with a 1: 0 lead

Perhaps the most important phase of the game was the last 10 minutes of the second period, in which the Bruins were continuously in the offensive zone of the jackets.

After a few extended shifts in their own zone, the jackets had to defend a penalty and then play with tired legs in a 4v4 fight for two minutes when the ice was more open. After the Bruins shot 17: 9 during that time, they only followed 22:21 after 40 minutes, but the jackets closed the door and kept their lead.

“We had problems during the second half of the period,” said Tortorella. “I found our penalty shootout very important again tonight. If you come out with no points, you only get a little more juice when you start the third hour. “

The penalty was huge again on Tuesday, just like on Saturday in Vegas. In the last 17 games in which the jackets have 29 points, they have the fifth-best penalty with 86 percent.

“I loved our efforts around the puck tonight,” said Foligno. “It’s a pretty dangerous team over there, the firepower they have, and I just felt like we choked them.”

3) Unexpected crime

Those who had the Trifecta from Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash who scored the three goals on Tuesday night would have made a lot of money.

Before Tuesday, the three players had scored nine goals in 100 combined games this season. But when they got their chances, they let them count. The jackets need everyone’s contributions.

“It just seemed like we were back on our feet with the third and some big goals,” said Foligno. “Then Nasher scores a beautiful goal to push the game away, which is a huge goal at the time.”

Stenlund’s goal was to turn the game from a game that could still be removed from the jackets to an almost guarantee that they would get away with points considering how the defense played.

It happened on the power game when Emil Bemstrom edited the puck to Foligno below the net. He handed it to Stenlund in the right circle, and Stenlund unloaded a unique bubble that almost hit the crossbar and passed Jaroslav Halak straight from the top left corner of the gate.

The piece Stenlund did to bring the puck into the zone to start the power game impressed Tortorella more.

“He wasn’t afraid,” said Tortorella. “He messed with a guy, hit him 1 to 1, and held him down. We prepared it and in the end he scores with a great pass from Nick. It’s a pretty big goal to win 2-0 in such a game. “

TWO QUESTIONS

1) Should Bemstrom have been punished?

The game started with some controversy.

Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask had to be taken out of the game with a head injury after Bemstrom’s racket or hand hit Rask on the side when Bemstrom’s Rask was running on the ice behind the goal. The blow caused Rask’s head to move quickly to the left and he sank onto the ice almost immediately.

Bemstrom said defender Brandon Carlo’s stab in the chest caused his hand to move away from his body and contact Rask’s head. The repetition seemed to confirm this.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask had a concussion.

“I think that turned me around a bit,” said Bemstrom. “(The blow to the head) was of course not deliberate.”

Carlo and other Bruins players harassed Bemstrom for the rest of the night. Carlo said after the game that he offered Bemstrom to fight and refused Bemstrom.

Tortorella seemed happy with Bemstroms and the team. He ran Bemstrom towards the end of the game to avoid unnecessary clashes.

“It’s good that he’s going through this a bit,” said Tortorella. “The league is no longer what it used to be when it comes to these things. It’s good for him. He was in there. He’s got it not bowed. ” He stood there looking at the people and playing well, playing a good hockey game. “

2) Should Savard’s goal count?

Just a few minutes after the Rask-Bemstrom incident, the jackets thought they’d hit when defender David Savard plunged into the net and the puck crossed the finish line.

Almost immediately, however, referee Kelly Sutherland waived the goal for goalkeeper interference.

From different angles, the puck was still loose when the whistle passed before the puck crossed the line behind Halak. However, Savard’s skate seemed to be contacting Halak before the puck was knocked in by Halak, which would likely destroy the goal.

A KNOWLEDGE

Wennberg’s 13:27 goal in the first half was his second goal in as many games. It is the first two-game series for Wennberg since January 31 and February 31. 3, 2017.

