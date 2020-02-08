Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 0 | Modest attitude pays off in last win – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

John Tortorella’s words were few and his intentions were immediate.

“It was bad,” said the Blue Jackets coach about his team’s efforts in a practice Thursday. “We didn’t practice well enough.”

He would probably have reprimanded the coats anyway, but it should also be noted that his annoyance took place the day before the sad Detroit Red Wings brought a record of 13-38-4 in the Nationwide Arena.

If there is such a thing as a “fall” game in today’s NHL, this was it and Tortorella knew it – especially with his team that had a record of 18-2-5 in the last 25 games.

“Of course they know where Detroit is in the rankings,” said Tortorella after the Blue Jackets took care of business with a 2-0 win over the Red Wings on Friday night. “It is human in nature to perhaps give a little bit … so as a coach you always think of that. But I trust our boys.”

That trust was fully rewarded.

Zach Werenski scored his 17th goal of the season after a pass from Nick Foligno and set a franchise record for goals by a defender in one season, Boone Jenner scored in an empty net to close it, and goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins made 16 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season.

“We can’t overlook anyone right now,” said Werenski, who gave the Blue Jackets the lead at 4:57 of the second period in a delayed penalty that followed a power play. “At the moment in the season (the Red Wings) we don’t really have much to play for, so I think they will loosen them up. Sometimes those are the hardest games.”

In some ways that was true.

The Detroit Jimmy Howard goalie was strong in the net and made 42 saves, and the Red Wings hung most of the game to keep it interesting. They also fought four Blue Jackets power-play.

The coats brought most of the game to Detroit. They have not overlooked the Red Wings and maintained their stifling, disciplined style. The jackets surpassed Detroit by a whopping 44-16 margin and ended with a huge lead of 67-34 in shot attempts.

“I don’t think we have the right to think so,” Tortorella said of the view of Detroit. “Who the hell are we? I know we’re running a bit here, as far as we get points, but we do this by being smart about how we play and how we prepare.

“So I appreciate how our boys played tonight. It got a bit sloppy, but we find a way to win a game. “