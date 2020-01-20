Blue Jackets 2, Rangers 1 | Oliver Bjorkstrand wins by 26.5 seconds - Sport - The Columbus Dispatch

NEW YORK – You have found a way again.

The Blue Jackets have not played a winning ice hockey brand in the last two games at home against Carolina or New Jersey. The same goes for Sunday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

It is important. But points too, and the blue jackets are six for their last six.

Blue Jackets striker Oliver Bjorkstrand shot a puck past Igor Shesterkin on the blocker side after 26.5 seconds and scored a 2-1 win at Madison Square Garden.

Bjorkstrand was the best skater on the ice in his first game after four weeks with a rib / oblique injury from start to finish. His puck pace opened up opportunities for others and himself on a night of long stagnation.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella showed his displeasure with the way his team played on Saturday night despite a five-goal win. The only player he thought deserved recognition was Elvis Merzlikins, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in the NHL for three weeks.

Merzlikins campaigned for Matiss Kivlenieks in the second leg on Sunday evening. In his NHL debut, Kivlenieks did his part to give the jackets a chance for their fifth consecutive win.

Rangers defender Brady Skjei scored the first goal after a series of unfortunate events for the jackets. Center Pierre-Luc Dubois tried to get the puck over the ice at 1:37 in the offensive zone at the end of a power game, but his bat broke.

The puck fluttered to Rangers defender Jacob Trouba, who shot him in the ice when Skjei stepped out of the box. The puck was out of Skjei’s reach, but bounced perfectly off the end boards and he fired it over Kivlenieks’ glove from the left faceoff circle to take the 1-0 lead.

Kivlenieks scored 31 saves in his first career win.

The second period of the Blue Jackets was almost the exact opposite of the explosion of four gates the night before. They had no significant attack pressure by the end of the period and were fortunate to be just one goal behind after Kivlenieks had three excellent saves that forced him to go over his net to stop the shot.

Lately everything has been Bjorkstrand. His 13:52 goal remained the same at 1: 1 and ignited a team that was looking for some energy for the rest of the game.

Bjorkstrand lit the lamp one last time for the fourth victory of the blue jackets of the week.