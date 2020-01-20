Blue Jackets 2, Rangers 1 | 3-2-1 Breakdown - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

NEW YORK – Oliver Bjorkstrand was asked before the game if Cam Atkinson had provided a roadmap for returning to the lineup. Atkinson had scored three goals and two assists in his first two games after his injury.

“It would be great to have a start like that,” said Björkstrand. “I’m just going to go out and move my legs and get into the game as fast as I can.”

The jackets didn’t have the kind of start they had against the New York Rangers on Sunday night that they had in the last two games against Carolina in New Jersey, but the offense still didn’t produce the shots they needed to be a real threat ,

However, they improved enough and played when they had to, especially Bjorkstrand, who rose to a 2-1 win at Madison Square Garden for the fifth consecutive win of the Jackets with both goals, including the winner by 26.5 seconds 15th in 21 games.

The jackets (26-16-8) are now tied with the New York Islanders. Two more games were played for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“We had a few long days and we didn’t play well on certain tracks,” said coach John Tortorella after the game. “At the moment we are trying to drive this wave as well as possible. We’ll have some problems along the way, but I just think the team will handle themselves properly. “

Bjorkstrand wrapped up the two dots and tied a pretty bow over it, but Matiss Kivlenieks actually went out and bought the gift. So who deserves more recognition?

It does not matter. Sunday’s game was just an impressive achievement for a goalkeeper who struggled in the American Hockey League before scoring 31 saves and winning his NHL debut.

The jackets have two more games before a longer break that begins with the All Star weekend. Before that comes the 3: 2: 1 win in the jackets – three takeaways, two questions, something else to know.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

1) Oliver Bjorkstrand returns with a bang

Björkstrand’s injury on December 21 occurred in the same game in which he scored two goals to score the fourth consecutive win for the Jackets. It was quite a blow for a team that was desperately trying to get back into the playoffs before Christmas.

He came back on Sunday night as the same player he was when he left: a scorer who can win a game if he has a chance.

“Before he was injured, he was the guy we scored big goals for, especially when he was hit hard,” defender Seth Jones said there. “

Bjorkstrand was by far the best skater on the ice for the jackets on Sunday, and they will continue to need that in every subsequent game.

2) Bow, Matiss Kivlenieks

When Joonas Korpisalo injured himself shortly before the New Year, it looked bleak for the jackets when Elvis Merzlikins would take over the network for at least the next month. Then Elvis became the best goalkeeper in the NHL in the last 10 games with three failures.

Without him and with the rookie Matiss Kivlenieks who made his NHL debut against the Rangers, the jackets would surely return to earth from that incredible high that immersed them in the playoff picture.

Nope. Kivlenieks exceeded all expectations.

He held the jackets in the game with three massive saves in the second period to keep the deficit 1-0. The first shot of this type came from Artemi Panarin, who fired a one-time shot into the slot. Kivlenieks slipped over and did his best save the night.

Kivlenieks said he was a nervous header in his first game, but this exception gave him some confidence that led him through the rest of the game. There was still a lot for the goalkeeper all night.

“To be honest, I still can’t believe what happened,” said Kivlenieks. “I’ll probably make it tomorrow or something. It has always been a dream. Obviously it is difficult to get a game at all and win the first game you ever won.” There were some really important blocks and Björky scored a few big goals. “

Tortorella said it was a combination of things – not just the second leg of two games – that made him take a break from Merzlikins and start Kivlenieks, but he didn’t give away.

Tortorella probably didn’t even expect a goalkeeper who saved less than .900 percent in the AHL to play so well in his first game with a lot of pressure. But Kivlenieks did.

“I thought he was as calm as possible for his first game,” said Tortorella. “Madison Square Garden. Everything that goes with it. I was impressed with him and he did some important bailouts at key times.”

Kivlenieks said he asked Merzlikins and goalkeeper coach Manny Legace about their experiences on their NHL debut, which helped him.

“Later I just blocked everything except the actual game,” he said. “But you’re still trying to think about it, keep your head in the game, don’t think about anything else, don’t think about it. Just play hockey, and that’s exactly what happened. “

3) Late line changes helped jackets to win

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Bjorkstrand worked well together on the same Sunday. But it actually started producing when Nick Foligno joined the line in the third period.

“We changed a lot this evening,” said Tortorella. “I thought we found some combinations with Nick playing on this wing towards the end of the game and he’s doing a good game. I thought Björky was also extremely patient and allowed him to develop and get a chance. “

Dubois drove to the net and dropped the pass for Björkstrand, then Dubois moved forward to tie the defender and clear Björkstrand the way to shoot. Bjorkstrand waited a bit and chose the perfect place to defeat Igor Shesterkin.

After Björkstrand’s first goal, the jackets played with more energy and fought in them. This also had to do with the line break.

Foligno replaced Gustav Nyquist, who replaced Emil Bemstrom on a line with Cam Atkinson and Alexander Wennberg. Bemstrom played the rest of the night with Boone Jenner and Nathan Gerbe.

Gerbe and Jenner agreed that the jackets had two of their most active presidents trying to create more options for the offensive end and preventing the Rangers from really going on the offensive in this final phase.

Jenner had an incredible game in less than two minutes when he shot a puck in front of Kivleniek’s kink that Chris Kreider was trying to reach, and Jenner hit him out of danger.

“We had a few moments of trouble and just before they took their chances we had some good sticks,” said Tortorella. We did a couple of big things before Matiss. “

TWO QUESTIONS

1) Can the goalies continue like this?

The simple answer would be no, they cannot. But if there was a game where the jackets allowed four or more goals, it would have been Sunday evening.

So who knows when the hot goalkeeper life will end or what will happen to Merzlikins if Korpisalo returns after an injury? All the jackets can do now is ride out and collect as many points as possible.

“This is definitely a game of patience,” said Bjorkstrand. “Just have to stick with it. Today I think it’s one of those games where we found a way to win it. (Kivlenieks) played amazingly. It’s nice to win him and he deserves it. “

2) Is Gustav Nyquist on radio?

In a 2v1 with a 2:55 in an undecided game, Nyquist had a chance for the game winner at the bottom of the right circle and blew it over the goal.

Nyquist has not scored in seven games since his hat-trick against Pittsburgh on November 29, and has scored three goals in the last 25 games.

Even if he’s not on radio, the chance that he had Sunday is the one that the jackets need to finish when they become a playoff team.

A KNOWLEDGE

In the regular season 2019-20 there are still 32 games left for the Blue Jackets. Despite all the logic, they are one point better in 50 games this season than they were last year, scoring their 59th and 60th points on Sunday night against the team’s biggest defeat last season in Artemi Panarin.

