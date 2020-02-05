Blue Jackets 1, Panthers 0, OT | Zach Werenski scores to help Elvis Merzlikins to win goalie duel with Sergei Bobrovsky – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

It was a booing night that ended with a bang, literally from a cannon, plus a lot of cheers Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

After a game full of big saves, Zach Werenski finally ended a goalie duel between Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins and last season’s starter, Sergei Bobrovsky, by scoring 1:54 in the extension to give his team a 1-0 win on the Florida Panthers.

“I think it is mostly just chances and reduces my chances,” said Werenski, who scored for the fourth time for his fourth goal in the past two games against Bobrovsky. “He’s a great goalkeeper. I don’t think there are benefits (being a former teammate). I just had my chances and I find ways to score.”

That was much easier said than done. There was much more booing for Bobrovsky’s second trip to Nationwide Arena since his departure as a free agent and the main reason was his success in stopping pucks.

Bobrovsky made 44 saves to ensure that the Panthers (29-17-6) earned at least one point and held it scoreless for most of a game that the Blue Jackets controlled. Merzlikins earned 32 saves for his fourth shutout – all since Joonas Korpisalo got a meniscus tear on December 29 – but he wasn’t the only reason Florida couldn’t score.

The Blue Jackets also blocked 14 shots for him and played strongly defensively, often interrupting pieces before they started.

“I thought it was one of our better games that we played offensive and defensive,” said coach John Tortorella. “I thought both teams really defended well.”

Unlike New Year’s Eve, when Bobrovsky received a video clip on his first return, there was nothing warm or fuzzy about his second trip back. He was booed while starting line-ups, booed as soon as the game started and lashed out even louder after Boone Jenner’s first period goal was destroyed by a goalkeeper interference challenge.

However, he earned those hunters with fantastic play in just as much as Merzlikins toast for his rescue.

The Blue Jackets threw themselves into shots and forced Bobrovsky to come up with important stops, and devised a big penalty kill that bridged the end of the second period and the start of the third.

They also made up for an apparent goal from Jenner, which was destroyed at 6:06 of the first, when the NHL situation room in Toronto consulted with the referees on the ice to decide that Cam Atkinson’s stick obstructed Bobrovsky’s glove .

