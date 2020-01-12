Blue Diamond Late Entry in return for Jabali Ridge

“Obviously he had the experience last time on the straight and was in a defeat and today I thought he was pretty dominant.

“I think the experience and running under his belt really helped him today.”

McNeil said the youth trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent deserved to be tested at Blue Diamond Prelude level before Group 1.

“At this time of year, I would like to believe that it is [see the Blue Diamond trail],” he said.

“Obviously I leave it to Mick and Michael, they know the horse very well and I am sure they will know if they can go on or not.

“The fact that he accelerates himself is a great attribute for him and for him to do what he did today if they went down that path. I think they deserve a try.”

Price and Kent’s stable manager Mick Nolan said he expected the bar for Jabali Ridge to be raised.

Two year old winner Jabali Ridge.Credit:AAP

“If I knew Mick Price, I could imagine saying yes,” said Nolan.

“He is two years old, you ride with them, he is in good shape, he is healthy, has no problems. He is a very reasonable horse, a good doer.

“It’s up to the horse itself, but at that stage I wouldn’t understand why you weren’t going to continue.”

Nolan said the home residents had thrived at home and showed this on the track.

“He’s a little merchant, the horse,” he said.

“He’s just a really good little two year old. He was the first to run well here and was beaten by a fairly manageable horse, but some racing experience always helps on the straight.

“He had a little week off after the race and his work was good and he was racing to work, probably going even better.”

The second delay for the Blue Diamond ends on Monday, February 17th, before the Group 1 race on Saturday, February 22nd.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

