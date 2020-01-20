Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The CFL’s best offensive linesman remains in action.

Winnipeg has again signed left wing Stanley Bryant with a one-year contract extension. He should become a free agent next month.

Bryant had another outstanding season in 2019 and was named West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman for the third season in a row. He played all 18 regular season and all three postseason games and was named the league’s all-star for the fifth time in his career for the third consecutive season when he anchored the left side of an offensive line that was part of the season top rushing unit of the CFL.

Bryant, who was named CFL’s most outstanding lineman in 2018 and 2019, will be entering its sixth season in Winnipeg in 2020. Since signing in February 2015, he has started every game with left winger and has increased his series of games to 101 in a row.

The 10-year-old CFL veteran spent his first five seasons in Calgary, is a two-time Gray Cup champion (Calgary 2014, Winnipeg 2019) and was named CFL All-Star in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Bryant started 156 CFL games, ten playoff games and three Gray Cup games.

Winnipeg now has all five starting players of the Gray Cup for 2020 under contract: Bryant, left attacker; Drew Desjarlais, left guard; Cody Speller, middle; Patrick Neufeld, right guard; and Jermarcus Hardrick, tackled on the right.