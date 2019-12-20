Blue angels fly man formation in honor of victims of Pensacola shots

Loading...

On December 19, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew a missing man formation over Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, in honor of the three sailors killed in a mass shooting earlier this month.

On the same day, the three seafarers killed – 3rd class seaplane Mohammed Haitham, 3rd class seaplane Cameron Walters and Ensign Joshua Watson – received posthumously medals for heroism. The awards were presented to their families at a base ceremony during the National Naval Aviation Museum, followed by the Blue Angel's transfer of the missing person.

Left to right: Airman Mohammed Haitham, Ensign Joshua Watson, Air Force apprentice Cameron Walters (US Navy)

"We can never know what is required of us on a particular day and no one could have predicted what will be required on December 6th, but these men answered the call," said Adm. Chris Grady, commander of the U.S. Fleet Command. "Their heroic deeds saved lives by sacrificing their own, and we are forever grateful for that."

On December 6, Saudi 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, a foreign student who participated in a base aviation training program, opened fire on military personnel before he was killed in a law enforcement shootout.

Dozens were injured in the attack, which the FBI is investigating as an "act of terrorism," Task & Purpose previously reported.

