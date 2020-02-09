Blow the secret of huge soap bubbles

Everyone loves bubbles, regardless of age – the bigger the better. But to blow really big bubbles on a global level, you need a very accurate bubble mix. Physicists have determined that an important ingredient is blending into polymers with different strand lengths, according to a new article in Physical Review Fluids. This results in a soap film that can stretch sufficiently thin to make a giant bubble without breaking.

Bubbles may seem frivolous, but there is a complex underlying physics, and therefore their studies have long been serious science. In the 19th century the Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau outlined four basic laws of surface tension that determine the structure of soap films. Surface tension is the reason why bubbles are round; that shape has the least area for a certain volume, so it requires the least energy to retain. Over time, that shape will look more like a football than a perfect sphere, because gravity pulls the liquid down (called “coarseness”).

Bubbles and foams remain an active research area. In 2016, for example, French physicists worked out a theoretical model for the exact mechanism for how soap bubbles are formed when air jets hit a soap-like film. They discovered that bubbles only formed above a certain air velocity, which in turn depends on the width of the air jet. If the radius is wide, there will be a lower threshold for forming bubbles, and those bubbles will be larger than those produced by narrower rays, which have higher speed thresholds. That is what happens physically when we blow bubbles through a ring at the end of a small plastic stick: the jet forms on our lips and is wider than the soapy film suspended in the ring.

In 2018 we reported on how mathematicians from the Applied Math Lab of New York University had further refined the method for further blowing the perfect bubble based on similar experiments with soapy, thin films. They concluded that it is best to use a circular wand with a circumference of 1.5 inches and gently blow at a constant 6.9 cm / s. Blow at higher speeds and the bubble will burst. Use a smaller or larger magic wand and the same will happen.

But what about blowing giant bubbles or long, thin soap films that can cover two stories? Justin Burton, co-author of the latest newspaper and physicist at Emory University, specializing in fluid dynamics, first became intrigued by the subject at a conference in Barcelona. He saw street performers produce giant bubbles over the diameter of a hula hoop and as long as a car.

He was particularly intrigued by the shifting rainbow of colors on the surface of the bubbles. This effect is due to interference patterns that arise when light reflects on the two surfaces of the film. For Burton, this was also an indication that the thickness of the soap was only a few microns, approximately equal to the wavelength of the light. He was surprised that a soap film could remain intact when it was stretched out so thinly in a giant bubble and began to do his own experiments, both in the laboratory and in his own backyard.

While viewing the Soap Bubble Wiki with open access, he noted that most of the favorite bubble solution recipes contain a polymer – usually natural guar (a general thickening food additive) or a medical lubricant (polyethylene glycol).

Using those recipes as a guideline: “We actually started making bubbles and popping them, and have recorded the speed and dynamics of that process,” Burton said. “Focusing on a fluid at the most violent moments can tell you a lot about the underlying physics.”

The ultimate goal was to determine the perfect proportions for a bubble mix to produce giant bubbles: something with a bit of stretch, but not too much, where the fluid flows a little, but not too much – in other words, the Goldilocks of bubble blends.

As Lissie Connors writes at Physics Buzz:

