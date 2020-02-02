Bloomberg’s wrong answer to inequality

Inequality and economic growth have been central issues in national elections since the John Kennedy campaign.

The Clintons, Barack Obama and the latest harvest under the leadership of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg want to give us freer access to health care, higher education (and debt forgiveness), childcare and the like by taxing the rich.

The bushes worked with lower taxes and a free trade policy that ultimately decimated factory jobs in the interior. President Trump won the copper ring by promising more tax cuts and “America First” trade agreements to reduce production.

All those promises are terribly difficult to keep.

Rights already account for more than 60% of federal spending, the deficit is more than $ 1 trillion and taxes on wealth to pay more giveaways will only reduce or drive the capital needed to support new businesses, R&D and growth finance – that would reduce the pie that could ultimately be taxed.

Democrats’ campaign promises are just as logical as offering a dog its tail for dinner.

Mr Trump’s tax cuts have boosted consumer spending, but not corporate investment, and his rates and trade agreements are too focused on what cannot be recovered or disappearing quickly – jobs in production.

The rates have done more to move export jerseys from China to places like Vietnam than Ohio. The rapidly advancing robot technology and competition requires that returning factories employ far fewer employees than those who have left.

China is trying to diversify its export markets by creating a regional trade bloc in Asia, while Mr. Trump has taken the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Beijing is investing heavily in the following wave: artificial intelligence, which destroys both service tasks and insurance regulators and drivers and creates new ones for software programmers and technicians. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is becoming increasingly hostile to many major technology companies that are crucial to our progress.

Mr. Trade and Industrial Policy Trump seems to play hockey too often without a goalkeeper.

The emergence of superstar cities on the two coasts and in the south, Boston, Seattle, Austin and others – and recent migration patterns show that taxes are not as important as world-class universities and highly skilled workers in attracting well-paid jobs. Yet taxes are more important than democrats want to admit, but less than Republicans claim.

California, New York and Illinois lose more residents than they attract from other states, especially Texas and Florida without income tax. The dropouts seem to be concentrated among the rich who can take their career and wealth with them and the working class that earns less than $ 50,000. The latter indicates that housing costs and how well taxes are spent on public transportation, education and other vital services are important.

The rural south and small villages and towns in the Midwest are further behind the rest of the country. Those places are isolated and young people there often have no access to skill-intensive education.

Hopeful President Michael Bloomberg proposes choosing 10 cities in those regions for intensive development – scholarships and tax breaks to stimulate universities, employee training and private investment to create new technology hubs. This reflects a proposal from the liberal Brookings Institution and would expand to 30 cities as the form of success was established.

It all looks like what has previously failed. Giving money to universities does not increase practical R&D and skills-oriented education. They spend new money on lessons on social justice and guarding the speech of teachers and students.

For decades, state and federal governments have been giving grants, tax breaks, and various other free lunches to companies to settle in lagging jurisdictions, but economists believe these investments usually move between communities rather than increasing overall capital formation.

It would be better to lend money directly to traditional students and adults who are looking for new skills to go to school – whether it is a college, technical school or internship – but the training institutions commit half of the loans to set up. For example, universities can hold bonds that are supported by their country and buildings.

If the universities and private schools do not adequately train their students, they are not paid and are confronted with the sale of their football stadiums and dining rooms. That would certainly refocus their obsessions.

Rearranging America and boosting mobility with relocation grants to employees with verifiable job openings would do more well than the federal government that chooses 10 cities to take advantage of the rest of the nation.

Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland and a national columnist.