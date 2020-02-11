Bloomberg’s Aspen Institute 2015: Notes on Race Resurface, Sparks Debate: NPR

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, caused fresh criticism on social media after an audio clip surfaced in 2015 in which Bloomberg defended aggressive police tactics against minorities.

Michael Bloomberg distances himself from a speech in 2015 in which the former New York mayor defended aggressive police tactics in minority neighborhoods.

The tone of the lecture returned online, sparking a new debate over stop-and-frisk, one of Bloomberg’s key guidelines as mayor, which forced him to withdraw from the statements.

In a statement, Bloomberg stated that he had apologized for speaking out for stop-and-frisk before starting his presidential bid.

“I should have done it earlier and earlier. I am sorry and apologized – and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it has had on the black and Latin American communities,” Bloomberg said in the statement. “This issue and my comments do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform and racial justice.”

Bloomberg made the comment on February 5, 2015 at the Aspen Institute. The audio says, “95 percent of your murders and killers and murder victims go with a MO. You can just take the description and take Xerox and you are male minorities from 15 to 25.”

He continues: “That’s true in New York. It’s true in practically every city in America. And there is the real crime. You have to take the weapons out of the hands of the people who are killed.”

Bloomberg’s idea of ​​a solution? Minority neighborhoods flood with law enforcement agencies.

“People say, ‘Oh my god, you’re arresting children for marijuana who are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s right. Why? Because we sent all the police to the neighborhood of the minorities. Yes, that’s right. Why did we do it? Because all the crime is there. And how you should get the guns out of the children. Throw hands against the wall and search them, “says Bloomberg.

Both supporters of President Trump and progressive activists shared the speech on social media. His revival has brought a new look at Bloomberg’s views on criminal justice and minority communities, as he spends more than $ 100 million on his 2020 presidential bid. In fact, a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday showed Bloomberg ranked third among Democrats nationwide, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. Much of Bloomberg’s survey earnings are borne by Biden.

At the time of the lecture in 2015, the Aspen Times reported that Bloomberg representatives called for the video of the speech to be suppressed and the Aspen Institute not to distribute the footage. The institute agreed, but the conservative website The Daily Caller released audio files from the event in front of around 400 people.

In response to the comments, Stu Loeser, the former mayor’s spokesman, told Newsday in 2015 that Bloomberg made the same comments while in office and defended the provocative statements as “undeniable, unfortunate facts”.

“As he said hundreds of times, in Washington we need a reasonable gun law and a police force that focuses on high-crime areas to prevent them from being killed,” Loeser said in a statement at the time.

Before he officially started his White House run, Bloomberg gave a surprising face and apologized for his support for Stop-and-Frisk.

“I can’t change the story. Today I want you to know that I was wrong back then,” said Bloomberg in November.

The police measure was upheld in a United States Supreme Court in 1968 as long as officials “have reason to suspect” that a crime may be going on. But the practice has been attacked by critics who claim officers abuse their discretion and target mostly minorities under false pretexts.

Bloomberg’s earlier stand for stop-and-frisk was identified as a weak point in his efforts to convict the Black and Hispanic population in 2020. On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted a post that Bloomberg called “racist” and then deleted it. Bloomberg said Trump’s now deleted tweet was Trump’s “latest example of his endless efforts to split the Americans.”

A federal court in New York found in 2013 that stop-and-frisk systematically violated the civil rights of tens of thousands of mostly black and Hispanic men in New York. The judge called the practice “indirect racial profiling” for young men.

The New York Civil Liberties Union found that New York police officers’ use of stop-and-frisk was 98% lower than in 2011, the group found last year.