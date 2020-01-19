In an attempt to appeal to black voters, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is preparing to recognize his white privilege and to praise an economic proposal to deal with the lasting legacy of racial discrimination, Axios reported on Sunday.

In the prepared remarks in Tulsa over the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr., Bloomberg is expected that “my [success] story would have developed very differently if I had been black, and that more black Americans of my generation would have ended up with it much more wealth if they had been white. ‘

A Washington Post / Ipsos poll released earlier this month shows Bloomberg with only 4% support among African-American voters in democratic primary school.

This is particularly worrying since no Democratic presidential candidate has won the party’s nomination without receiving the majority of black votes since 1992.

Bloomberg’s economic plan, called the “Greenwood Initiative,” aims to invest $ 70 billion over a 10-year period in 100 of the mostly non-white communities that are worst affected by both economic and racial discrimination.

The plan would also create one million new African American homeowners, double the number of black-owned companies, and initially invest $ 10 billion in establishing a Housing Fairness Commission.

Bloomberg, however, faces significant difficulties in gaining black support, largely due to his previous support as mayor for stop-and-frisk policies in New York.

