Puerto Rico should become the 51st state, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said in a statement from Orlando Sentinel.

“For decades, the Puerto Ricans and their interests have been ignored by Washington,” wrote Bloomberg. “And there is a simple reason for this: you have no voice in Congress. So politicians don’t have to worry about how they feel.”

The former New York Mayor said: “There is a clear solution to this challenge, which is supported by the majority of Puerto Ricans,” as well as the majority of Americans: statehood. “Most presidential candidates for the presidency were too afraid to vote for them. They stand around so as not to alienate the voters. Not me. I make it very clear: I support statehood for Puerto Rico.”

Bloomberg, ignoring the island’s needs or just offering band aid solutions, “has incurred significant costs to US taxpayers.”

He said it was “almost like rescuing a bank every year instead of enacting clever rules that prevent banks from acting ruthlessly or paying emergency rooms for those who don’t have health insurance rather than expanding coverage that would allow people to see. ” to prevent a doctor and costly and fatal diseases. “

Bloomberg wrote: “He has put together a detailed plan that will tackle the island’s debt crisis, alleviate the devastating spending cuts, revise the disaster recovery process, and pave the way for growth and stability in Puerto Rico.”

He swore: “It is time to sew the Puerto Rican star into our national flag. When the voters are ready to start sewing, I, as President, will bring Congress and the whole country together to achieve this. “

