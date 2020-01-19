Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg spoke to African American voters the day before the national holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. He visited a black church in Tulsa, which was the scene of a massacre nearly 100 years ago that left hundreds of people dead and the city’s thriving African-American community in ruins.

The former New York Mayor spoke out against racial inequality and outlined an economic proposal to increase the number of black-owned homes and businesses. The plan provides for an investment of $ 70 billion in the most deprived neighborhoods in the country.

“I think the next president has to give top priority to the issue of economic inequality, and there is no better place for me to talk about it than here in Greenwood,” Bloomberg told parishioners on Sunday at the Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church ,

Bloomberg described the initiative as “a plan to improve what I think is historically wrong and create opportunities and prosperity in black communities.”

The plan provides incentives to invest in underserved communities, strengthens support for illegally owned banks, and ties federal federal money for residential real estate to progress in reducing segregation. It would require prejudice training for the police, teachers and federal entrepreneurs and affect the deprivation of rights for voters such as ID requirements, poll cleansing and gerrymandering.

“As someone who was very lucky in life, I often say that my story would only have been possible in America, and I think that’s true,” Bloomberg later said during a speech to several hundred people at the Greenwood Cultural Center also knows that my story would have been very different if I had been black, and that more black Americans of my generation would have ended up having a lot more wealth if they had been white. ‘

Bloomberg also pledged to support a commission to investigate whether black Americans should receive reparation for slavery.

Bloomberg was criticized in November for visiting a black church in Brooklyn just days before he started his presidential bid. He apologized for his many years of support for the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police strategy, which he pursued as mayor and which affected a disproportionately large number of black people.

The visit to Oklahoma, a super Tuesday state whose key date is March 3rd, is in line with Bloomberg’s strategy to skip early votes like Iowa and New Hampshire and focus on delegate-rich Texas, California and others.

The Greenwood Cultural Center is home to artifacts and other memorabilia from the Tulsa massacre in 1921, in which an estimated 300 black residents were killed by white mobs and 800 others injured. Approximately 8,000 residents became homeless after fire bombs, including some dropped from airplanes, destroyed cinemas, churches, and hotels, and the economic and cultural mecca known as Black Wall Street was decimated.

The black community was rebuilt the following decade, but urban renewal programs in the 1950s and 1960s destroyed much of this progress, and the city remains largely separate.

“Although it was almost 100 years ago that the massacre took place, we are still dealing with issues of racism and inequality in our city,” said Mechelle Brown, program coordinator at the center. “I think our community in particular is concerned with the historical trauma that has been passed down from generation to generation, especially in connection with the history of the massacre.

“These feelings of fear, anger, bitterness, resentment were passed on.”

Last year, several presidential candidates visited the Greenwood district, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey, and Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts. It was the first time that Brown remembered an important presidential candidate in the region. O’Rourke and Booker saw how they canceled the 2020 race.

While these campaign stops are undoubtedly an attempt by democratic candidates to reach black voters that are vital to voters, they also offer residents the opportunity to meet the candidates firsthand, said Judy Eason McIntyre, who runs the district in State represented legislation for a decade.

“Yes, some will say it’s pandering, but I’m not one of them,” said McIntyre. “It enables people to get to know them up close. It may also generate some excitement and knowledge about how to vote. “

Although the visit on Sunday was Bloomberg’s first campaign stop in Oklahoma, Bloomberg Philanthropies granted the city a $ 1 million grant last year to commission temporary public works of art.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.