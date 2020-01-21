Bloomberg: New Low-Cost iPhone Coming To Production Next Month May Be On The Market In March

According to a new Bloomberg report tonight, Apple’s next low-cost iPhone will go into mass production next month. It is the device commonly called iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9.

Today’s report indicates that Apple is preparing to officially unveil this iPhone “as of March”, production being split between Foxconn, Pegatron and Winstron.

As for what to expect from this iPhone, Bloomberg reiterates much of what has been previously reported. It’s supposed to feature Touch ID built into the Home button, the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11, and a design similar to the iPhone 8. That means we should expect a 4.7-inch LCD screen, flanked by glasses on top and button, with a single lens camera on the back.

Previous reports from Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9 could have a starting price as low as $ 399. Currently, Apple is selling the 64GB iPhone 8 for $ 449, so an even more affordable iPhone SE 2 with the latest A13 processor could prove to be a tempting upgrade path for these users.

It remains to be seen how Apple will name this iPhone. Although Kuo has commonly called it the “iPhone SE 2,” it’s not necessarily a direct follow-up to the 4-inch form factor of the iPhone SE. Other reports have suggested that it would be called the iPhone 9, given its positioning between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X: internal components more advanced than the iPhone 8, but without the modern design of iPhone X and newer.

What is Apple’s logic behind this device? Kuo said the iPhone SE 2 would primarily target users of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, who cannot update to iOS 13 this year. If Apple pushes these users to the iPhone SE 2 with an A13 processor, more iPhone customers will use iOS 13 and will be able to access new services like Apple TV + and Apple Arcade.

What do you think of the iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9? What could Apple call it? Let us know in the comments!

