Bloomberg has spent $ 200 million and is not on track to mark a single delegate on Super Tuesday

Loading...

Michael Bloomberg has all the money. But he may not have the math.

Just eight weeks from Super Tuesday, the richest treasure of delegates on the main calendar, the billionaire Democrat is not on track to pick up one – despite the fall in amounts of money and the saturation of the airwaves – internal poll data shared exclusively with The Daily The beast of a rival presidential campaign reveals.

The primary rules of the National Democratic Committee state that a candidate must win 15% of the vote in the whole state or 15% in any district of the Congress in order to collect the delegates. Internal models do not show Bloomberg above 10% in any of the first four advance polling states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, where it intentionally yields bypassing the campaigns there – or anywhere which district of the 15 states rich in delegates. is expected to vote on March 3.

“Based on the polls I have seen, both public and private, Bloomberg is not on track to recruit a single delegate in the states of Super Tuesday, even in places where it has approvals,” said said a senior independent strategist familiar with the delegate process. Daily beast. “Not enough to reach 15% right now.”

Internal models are particularly problematic given that Bloomberg’s unconventional primary strategy relies on a solid performance from Super Tuesday. Having decided to withdraw from competition in the first four states – a tactic that none of his rivals have used – his campaign is developing strategies around the potential of the March 3 event to launch a wave of success that is will ultimately translate into a victory for the Democratic nomination. Flooding the airwaves with advertisements and investing heavily in staff, including senior officials from key states, contributed greatly to the campaign’s computation to win large amounts of delegates to win that day.

On the first Tuesday of March, California and Texas, the most populous states in the country, will hold their primaries, in which more than a third of the population is expected to vote. California, where three candidates – former Vice-President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) – stand shoulder to shoulder, will award the best day of nearly 500 delegates.

An internal poll shared with The Daily Beast shows that these three candidates are reaching the threshold in many 53 Golden State districts. Biden qualifies for all of them, while Sanders qualifies for 52 and Warren for 34. Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since launching his campaign in November, currently does not qualify for a single district , according to internal modeling.

“It’s difficult for me to take this seriously,” a source in Bloomberg-world told The Daily Beast during his data briefing.

Dave Jacobson, consultant for the Los Angeles-based Democratic Media, said that Bloomberg was building an unprecedented state apparatus, hiring high-ranking political officials like Chris Myers, the former executive director of the Democratic Party State. “He has a lot of personalities he has brought into the fold,” he said. “We don’t know what kind of impact it will have.”

Nevertheless, Jacobson and several other unaffiliated strategists pointed out that the momentum of previous states had a potentially disproportionate impact on the way Democrats in California would vote, with perceived electivity playing a role in this.

“You are going to have the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, and I think the dynamics and the results of these early states will do more to inform who will succeed in California than anything else,” he said. declared.

In Minnesota, another state of Super Tuesday, two candidates currently qualify for the state’s eight districts: Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who enjoys a state advantage there. origin. In addition, using the same parameters, Sanders and Warren currently qualify for half of the total districts, or four. Sanders won the caucus in 2016, winning the state with 62% of Hillary Clinton’s 38% of the vote.

The current situation of Bloomberg in this country also remains fragile: no district qualified to date, according to the data.

“It doesn’t look like he’s going to rack up the delegates he needs,” Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic Party of Minnesota and member of the DNC rules and regulations committee, who is responsible, told the Daily Beast. delegate regulations. with a summary of the results.

Martin, a longtime veteran of Minnesota politics, and other Democrats – including poll experts and main campaigners interviewed – argue that there is a significant risk to the strategy of skipping the first four States precisely because of the potential impact it could have on Super Tuesday. In addition to having a momentum and a media boost after Iowa and New Hampshire, the first contests are used to test and possibly refine an effective strategy before the massive date of March.

“It is interesting to note that Bloomberg has given up the first four states,” said Martin. “It’s not about the number of delegates out of (these states). It’s not just about the momentum and the media attention, but about testing your organization before arriving at Super Tuesday. I’m surprised he doesn’t want to test where the holes are. “

The Bloomberg campaign, in an organizational muscle flex, has released figures indicating that they have more than 500 field workers in more than 30 states. Asked about the story, a campaign spokesperson said, “Each recent public poll shows significant growth in the past six weeks since Mike entered the race.”

The spokesperson then downplayed the ballot as a simple smear against an opponent. “We are on the right track, and when a rival campaign spreads a story that we do not receive delegates in the states in which we refused to participate in the polls, that says a lot more about them than about us.”

The Bloomberg campaign did not comment on certain Super Tuesday states or provide additional data.

Other Democratic initiates are less convinced that the efforts will amount to a huge transfer of delegates.

“He’s trying to do what no other candidate has ever managed to do. Skip the top four states, skip the debate, do almost no retail politics, and win only through advertising, “Matt Bennett, co-founder of the centric think tank Third Way, told The Daily Beast. “Besides, his theory is based on other moderate candidates in trouble, but that doesn’t happen. There are limits to what money can do.”

Just over 20 days before the start of voting in Iowa, the Democratic race remains fluid. Look no further than the latest Des Moines Register poll published Friday evening: Sanders leads the pack at 20%, up 5 points since the newspaper’s last survey published in early November. However, due to the recent scarcity of polls among the quartet of early contests, including Iowa, the larger picture is murky, with several candidates standing within striking distance of each other for the top spot. . A rival campaign source noted that the modeling does not account for momentum, which could give a hypothetical boost to some candidates. If former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who followed Sanders and Biden in the first two nomination contests, but declined the Des Moines Register poll from 25% to 16%, exceeds expectations, it could start to qualify in more districts.

Still, the same potential boost is unlikely to apply to Bloomberg, after deliberately skipping the courtesy process of retail politics and not qualifying for the state’s first votes.

A positive for the 77-year-old former Republican mayor, however, could come much later in the calendar, when internal predictive models show him hypothetically amassing 54 delegates, 50 of whom are expected to come from his home country. , ready to vote on April 28. The other four could be awarded during the New Jersey primary in early June.

Still, the date later, the road more difficult to travel, said several strategists, party officials and data experts. “The end of the competition is really a matter of mathematics,” said the source familiar with the delegates’ calculations.

“Bloomberg will face a tough battle to get delegates,” Josh Putman, a political scientist specializing in delegate selection rules, told the Daily Beast. “Without even considering these figures, I would say that Bloomberg will face difficult obstacles.”

Putnam highlighted what he sees as a relatively low return on investment so far for the amount of money the former mayor spent. Since launching its offering in late November, Bloomberg has already spent more than $ 200 million on campaign ads. NBC News reported on Friday that the campaign apparatus would extend to the general election if he lost the nomination, reorienting their efforts at this point to defeat President Donald Trump.

“What he has spent so far has not brought him as much,” he said. “It is one thing to spend millions of dollars and get 5% of the vote. This will not lead you to 15%, nor to any delegate. “

.