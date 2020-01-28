Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?

SMALL ROCK, ark. – When the leading Democratic presidential candidates linked arms and marched through the capital of South Carolina on the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Michael Bloomberg was far from the early primary state.

The former New York mayor was instead in Arkansas, throwing out candy at a King Day parade and enjoying his status as the city’s only presidential candidate.

“Mike Boomerang?” Asked a woman as the billionaire passed.

“Mike Bloomberg,” said a trailer. “He is running for president.”

Bloomberg is running, but he is on his own track and essentially creates a parallel race for nomination without precedent. While its competitors settle in the four states with the earliest primaries, Bloomberg can be found almost everywhere – on a farm in Minnesota, Utah, where he works, and in Maine, where an office is opened. He hopes for states like Texas, California, and Arkansas, which will vote on March 3 to disrupt democratic supremacy once it has established itself as a leader. Or should Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, be the leader, Bloomberg could be a setback for Democrats who are still looking for a moderate election.

Skipping the early voting states and building on success in later delegate-rich competitions has never been successful. But no candidate has ever brought the financial firepower Bloomberg can offer – he is estimated to be worth $ 60 billion and has already spent over $ 200 million building a campaign in more than two dozen states that use him Bring far behind Super Tuesday.

“Every other campaign sees this as a series of competitions. They spend time in Iowa and New Hampshire and hope to get a swing from one to the next, ”said Dan Kanninen, director of Bloomberg. “We consider this a national conversation.”

There are few public surveys to measure Bloomberg’s progress. National polls show his support in the mid to high single digits, similar to that of former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.

But interviews with voters and party officials in the Super Tuesday states show that Bloomberg still makes an impression. While officials admired the inescapable ambition of Bloomberg’s advertising, many voters still don’t know who he is or just what they saw on TV. Others noticed that they were interested, but were still waiting to see who emerged as the clear leader in previous competitions.

“I tried to find out about him to find out if he would be my key player,” said Cassandra Barbee, a hotel employee who watched Bloomberg during the Arkansas parade. She said that his messages about helping people access health care resonated with her.

Bloomberg isn’t the only candidate fighting outside the first four states. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has over 1,000 employees in 31 states, the same number that Bloomberg has touted. All major campaigns have offices in California, the largest delegate award, and several are active in states like Texas and North Carolina.

However, a candidate’s reach does not match that of Bloomberg. In mid-January, he had spent over $ 225 million on television and digital advertising, according to advertising analytics tracking company, and served television advertising in at least 27 states. That is ten times what each of the other top candidates spent.

Bloomberg has participated in all Super Tuesday states, in addition to states such as Florida, Michigan and Ohio, which will vote later, but are important states for general elections in which Bloomberg believes that his message will be well received. In the meantime, his campaign has released a number of endorsements, strategic plans, and ads that keep him in the headlines when Iowa’s reasons come closer.

“He definitely piqued my interest,” said Erica Moore, a consultant at Little Rock schools. Moore said she is aware of Bloombergs because his ads are constantly broadcast. However, she was not sure whether she would vote for him.

How exactly Bloomberg plans to attract enough delegates to win the nomination is unclear. The campaign confirms that public polls have shown it has failed to reach the 15% threshold to attract delegates across the state and by convention district. Kanninen would not set precise goals for success on Super Tuesday if a third of all delegates were honored. Bloomberg must win some delegates, said Kanninen, but regardless of the performance: “We are ready to continue and to assert ourselves vigorously.”

But winning part of the delegates isn’t enough, said democratic strategist Bill Carrick, who argued that Bloomberg must win several Super Tuesday countries to be credible. And Bloomberg’s anti-Trump advertising could not cast a spell on primary school voters, Carrick said.

“I think people will separate if they want him to make a robust effort against Trump in the general election, rather than being the candidate,” he said.

The best boost to Bloomberg’s chances could be what happens in the weeks leading up to Super Tuesday. As national and early polls show Sanders has a strong position, Bloomberg could be a moderate alternative if former Vice President Joe Biden or other candidates look weak. While Bloomberg said he would support Sanders if he were the candidate, the two are very different in politics.

Winning the primary is not Bloomberg’s only goal. He hopes that his ads and the organization will soften the ground for those who choose Democrats to challenge Trump and help Democrats in down-ticket races. Bloomberg is committed to continuing to spend millions – offices and organizers in battlefield states – regardless of whether he is the candidate.

One of these states is North Carolina, where the campaign announced this week that it would employ more than 100 paid employees. This is a staff scale that is more typical of a general election campaign. In a large television market where no Bloomberg commercial is broadcast, there is hardly a local news or game show.

“He really gives North Carolina Democrats a chance to vote in the general election by running ads now,” said Justin Vollmer, a top-rate Bloomberg advisor in the state.

This advertisement advertises his records on topics such as health care and weapons control and attacks Trump, branding him as a “dangerous demagogue” and demanding his resignation. “Mike will do it,” is the former mayor’s slogan.

Bloomberg, a former Republican and businessman, believes that he will appeal to moderates and conservatives who are disappointed with the president. But he has clear competition on this argument from both Biden and Buttigieg.

Judy Eason McIntyre, 74, who attended a Bloomberg speech last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, believes he would do well with Trump, but that’s not enough to win her vote.

“I am one of the older blacks who will stay with Biden,” said McIntyre, a former Senator and longtime Democratic Party activist. “But of the candidates I see as a practitioner, he and Michael Bloomberg are the ones who could beat Trump, and that’s what I’m aiming for.”

According to Bloomberg’s campaign, it is not designed to be compared to other Democrats.

“We’re not really running against the field – we’re running against Donald Trump,” said Kanninen.

Bloomberg recently brought its anti-Trump message to Utah, where democratic ads are “relatively unknown” to the president, said Jeff Merchant, chairman of the Utah Democratic Party. Bloomberg spoke in Salt Lake City last week, appealing to leftist voters who feel overlooked in a state that has not supported a Democrat for the presidency since 1964.

“We shouldn’t write off a state no matter how red people think,” said Bloomberg, speaking in a modern collaborative space.

In some Super Tuesday countries, Bloomberg has a story that won’t necessarily help him bring moderate and disaffected Republicans to justice. In Virginia, where the third-most Super Tuesday delegates are present, last year he helped Democrats gain full control of state law for the first time in a generation by spending his arms control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Democrats are now ready to adopt a number of weapon control measures that will prompt the National Rifle Association to put Bloomberg’s face on a billboard. Such publicity could serve to strengthen its reputation among Democrats, but to eliminate voters in gun-friendly southern states.

Perhaps the biggest question in Bloomberg’s candidacy is whether an ad flash is enough to win the primary voters. In California, Republican businesswoman Meg Whitman lost nationwide in 2010 after spending nearly $ 100 million and losing to the better-known Democrat Jerry Brown.

And in Texas, it wasn’t a flood of television advertising that laid the groundwork for Democrat Beto O’Rourke to almost win a Senate seat in 2018. It was his personal close-up campaign that led him to every county that caught the attention of voters.

No major Texas officials have yet supported Bloomberg, even after he ended a five-city state bus tour earlier this month.

However, Garry Mauro, chairman of Clinton’s presidential campaign in Texas, sees Bloomberg’s strategy as meaningful. Mauro, who supports Biden, says that no candidate other than Bloomberg has the money to flood Texas’ many television markets, and there is no guarantee that a clear leader will emerge before Super Tuesday.

“He’s betting that no one gets the swing and he can get his own swing on TV,” he said. “It’s a completely different approach than ever.”

___

Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California. Associated Press authors Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City; Alan Suderman of Richmond, Va .; Paul J. Weber of Austin, Texas; Gary Robertson of Raleigh, N.C .; Nicholas Riccardi in Denver; Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis; Sean Murphy in Tulsa, Okla .; and Kimberlee Kruesi of Nashville, Tennessee contributed to this report.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.