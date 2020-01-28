Democratic presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg has outperformed former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg in the latest Morning Consult poll, double-digit beaten, and turned to Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Former Vice President Joe Biden ousted Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., For the top spot, while Warren, Bloomberg and Buttigieg rounded off the rest of the top five. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Senator Amy Klobuchar [D-Minn.] And billionaire Tom Steyer were the only other candidates who received more than 1% support.

The results:

Joe Biden: 29%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: 23%.

Senator Elizabeth Warren: 14%.

Mike Bloomberg: 12%.

Pete Buttigieg: 7%.

Andrew Yang: 5%.

Senator Amy Klobuchar: 3%.

Tom Steyer: 3%.

Morning Consult notes that Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City and one of the richest men in the country, “has doubled his support among primary democratic voters last month, and although he initially struggled with black voters, he has more as if the support with them doubled. “

Bloomberg, which refuses to accept donations and instead finances its own campaign, has launched a massive advertising campaign since its candidacy was announced in November. He has spent $ 270 million on ads across multiple states, focusing on those who vote on Super Tuesday.

Morning Consult polls 5,000 registered voters daily and conducted 41,997 polls from January 20-26, 17,836 of whom were democratic primary voters with an error rate of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

