Bloomberg calls for Trump to be removed in a new impeachment notice

NEW YORK, NY. – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a new impeachment TV ad on Tuesday calling on the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The ad will appear in 27 states, including those represented by vulnerable Republican senators, and will be Bloomberg’s only television ad for the next few days. It comes when the Senate begins impeaching Trump on charges that it has abused its power and hindered Congress.

“It’s time for the Senate to act and fire Trump, and if they don’t do their jobs this November, you and I will,” says Bloomberg in the ad, which appears to be using material from a recent campaign freeze.

Bloomberg has geared his campaign more towards Trump than his main democratic competitors. The billionaire, businessman and former mayor of New York City, has promised to continue spending his own money to defeat Trump even if he loses the Democratic nomination.

Forbes raised Bloomberg’s estimated net worth from previously $ 50 billion to $ 60 billion on Tuesday, making him the eighth richest person in the country. He has already spent more than $ 200 million of his own money on his primary campaign by hiring employees and running television ads in several dozen states.

Bloomberg’s impeachment ad appears in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, and 19 other states. It is said to reach voters in states with republican senators who could be defeated in November. Five of these key countries will vote on March 3rd, the so-called Super Tuesday, during which Bloomberg will draw attention to the main competition.

The ad also highlights the Bloomberg editions that helped Democrats regain control of the lower chamber in major U.S. House races in 2018.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.