Bloomberg attacks Trump after the president calls him “small.”

President Trump went after Michael Bloomberg when he was asked what he thought of the Democratic presidential candidate.

He is “very little,” the president said. “I’m just not thinking about anything. Now he wants a box where the debates can be placed. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong – you can be short. “

Trump then asked, “Why would he get a box to get up?”

Then Trump again stated, as if it were a fact, that Bloomberg “wants to (stand) a box for the debates.” Of course there are no reports that Trump’s claim is true. But the president continued to ask questions about his invented “box” complaint and said, “Why should he have a right to it?” Does this mean that everyone gets a box? “

Bloomberg hit back, issued a statement that Trump called a liar, and then released the president with a laundry list of personal attacks.

“The president is lying,” Bloomberg’s statement said. “He’s a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

Trump made the comments during an interview with Sean Hannity, which is aired on Sunday during the Fox Bowl’s Super Bowl pre-game show.

