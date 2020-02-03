Bloomberg and Trump Vie for voting with expensive Super Bowl ads

Both President Trump and democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg bought valuable Super Bowl airtime for their presidential campaigns, and both ads include an African-American woman who spoke about every politician.

The Trump advertisement responds to the release of Alice Marie Johnson from prison, where she had served for 21 years for attempted possession of cocaine and conspiracy to own cocaine. Although these are non-violent offenses and Johnson’s first conviction, she served a life sentence until Kim Kardashian personally lobbyed the president for the release of Johnson at a meeting in 2018 in the Oval Office.

In the commercial, text appears on the screen with the text: “Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice get a second chance. Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump has done it. Thousands of families are being reunited. “

Then it’s Johnson’s images shortly after her release, saying, “I’m free to hug my family. I’m free to start over. This is the best day of my life. My heart is bursting with gratitude. I want president Thank Donald John Trump. Hallelujah! “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xtv_PJE8xns [/ embed]

The irony, of course, is that thanks to Trump policies, families at the border are being separated in record numbers – between July 2017 and October 2019, more than 5,400 migrant children were taken away from their parents, according to the ACLU. And although the ad implied that the criminal justice reform law passed by Congress and signed by Trump was responsible for Johnson’s release, that law had nothing to do with it. Trump granted Johnson leniency and that is why she is now free.

Former South Carolina state representative, Bakari Sellers, criticized the ad in a tweet and wrote, “That ad was offensive AF.” In another tweet, he called Trump’s ad “The ad” I freed a nigger “.

Trump also bought a second Super Bowl ad, a 30-second place that said, “America is stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg also bought a Super Bowl advertisement. In Bloomberg’s 60-second place stood a mother, Calandrian Kemp, who spoke about her son, George Kemp Jr., who was shot and killed at the age of 20.

The advertisement portrays Bloomberg as the candidate who can succeed in adopting legislation for arms control. He is in favor of stronger background checks and permit requirements. “I know Mike is not afraid of the arms lobby – they are afraid of him,” says Kemp. “And they should be.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Yp0yN8UxVg [/ embed]

Every billionaire’s campaign paid between $ 10-11 million for his 60-second Super Bowl airtime. With the elections still more than seven months away, this is just a taste of the ads we will see in the run-up to November.