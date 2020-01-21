Bloomberg addresses climate change with multimedia initiative - Adweek

Bloomberg Media today released a new climate change publication called Bloomberg Green, which also includes a podcast, events, newsletters and a print magazine.

Bloomberg Media’s recent strategy is to focus on and invest in a number of specific industries, such as Work Wise, that focus on the workplace. A few years ago, it began pushing what the company internally called “inventive growth.” It would prioritize categories that could go beyond changing consumer behavior.

“Instead of having a number of assets that were directly exposed to a significant media barrier, we decided to develop a strategy and start new businesses that benefited from the media tailwind,” said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media Adweek.

Bloomberg Media’s hyper-specific focus recently made headlines after the company took over CityLab from The Atlantic and downsized the team, prompting employees to inquire again about their jobs.

The new website, BloombergGreen.com, was launched with five advertising partners who are committed to supporting them throughout the year, including Amazon, HP, real estate company JLL, wealth management company PGIM and Tiffany & Co. with custom content. In addition, the Spanish utility company Iberdrola has won as a presentation sponsor.

“[Bloomberg Green] offers media buyers the ability to reach a growing audience of consumers who focus heavily on the environment,” said Lizz Kannenberg, creative director, Brand & Story at Sprout Social. “Brand developments like this are likely to continue to be taken for granted to build deeper customer relationships and align with values ​​that matter most to a company and its audience.”

The new publication primarily explains what climate change looks like. In addition, image-intensive articles with explanations of the changes caused by global warming and several data points as well as an explanation of the information source will be included.

It will include a data dashboard that will be updated in real time with numbers such as the rise in global temperature, the most polluted areas in the world and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Especially in the middle of the election cycle, it can be assumed that this could lead to significant demand for advertising customers,” said Joey Leichman, Vice President of Buyer Development at OpenX. “Many advertisers are striving to diversify their spending outside of the walled gardens. This is another great example of a valuable open web advertising environment.”

The new publication will also include a daily email newsletter, podcast, events, and a print magazine on recycled paper that will reach subscribers in April with a focus on Earth Day. Bloomberg Media has not specified how many digital subscribers it acquired after launching a paywall in May 2018. Bloomberg Businessweek has over 609,000 paid subscribers, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

It is not the first attempt to address climate change for Bloomberg Media, which claims to publish hundreds of articles on the subject every month. According to Aaron Rutkoff, editor of Bloomberg Green, who also headed the company’s Hyperdrive division for the future of transportation, this is a new formal push into the utility space.

“People tend to feel depressed about climate coverage because they think we need to invent solutions, but many of the solutions to this problem are currently around the world,” said Rutkoff to Adweek. “They are just not widely used. And I think we will tell stories about solutions, among other things.”

According to Noor Naseer, senior director for media innovations and technology at the ad tech platform Centro, the popularity of the name, which Bloomberg has already received, will help to improve the new publication. This applies in particular to an integrated platform, which includes the Bloomberg terminal, Bloomberg radio and Bloomberg television.

“Among the controversial issues, climate change and related environmental problems appear to be less polarizing than other controversial issues such as abortion, weapons control and vaccines,” said Naseer. “Environmental talks are an area of ​​news that is less likely to raise brand safety concerns that advertisers carefully monitor when planning ad placement.”