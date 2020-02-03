Bloody but determined Lebanese demonstrators take stock

BEIRUT – In a hospital ward in Beirut, five Lebanese protesters with bandaged eyes and faces crawled around their arms, swearing to be back on the street quickly, despite their injuries from recent clashes with the police.

“We’re coming back,” said one of them, 20-year-old Charbel Francis.

Such a decision by some demonstrators indicates that the requirements for major government reforms will not be easily removed, even if security forces erect cement barriers and resort to more violent means of crowd control, such as rubber bullets. But the recent descent into collisions after three months of peaceful protests has also led to introspection and division among the protesters about their next movements.

More than 500 people, including more than 100 security forces, were wounded last month in clashes outside the parliament building in downtown Beirut.

Most of the injuries occurred on January 18. For hours, protesters threw stones, blasts, and flares at the police who responded by firing tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets. More than 150 people were injured that night, many of them slapped the head and eyes.

It was a shocking turn for a popular uprising against a corrupt political class that began mid-October and was marked by its striking calm – especially when compared to the massacre in Iraq, where a similar uprising resulted in the deaths of more than 500 protesters since October, most of them were shot by security forces.

Violence in Lebanon has since subsided, mainly because a new government was formed on January 21 and protesters took stock. Although they reject the new cabinet, some protesters believe it should be given the opportunity to implement urgent reforms to prevent complete collapse in the midst of a crippling economic and financial crisis. Others are discouraged and disgusted by the riots and violence.

As banks increase capital control and the economic situation deteriorates, most people agree that it is only a matter of time before the protests start again. For wounded demonstrators, their determination has only increased.

Francis considers himself a lucky man. A tear gas bottle hit him last month during a protest above his left eye and he needed 120 stitches. “One of the security forces looked me in the eye. He was 3 meters away, he pointed to my head and fired, “he said.

Lina Labake, his mother, was with him on first aid on Wednesday for an appointment to remove his stitches. “May God forgive them. Would they allow this to happen to their children? “She said, holding back her tears.

Not everyone was so lucky. With him in the same ward, four other young men, each with one eye, were waiting for a word to see if they would keep their sight.

One of them, 17-year-old Abdurrahman Abdul-Jabbar came to Beirut from his hometown in the Bekaa Valley with a few friends on January 18 without the knowledge of his parents. He was shot in the right eye by a rubber bullet.

Doctors only gave him a 10% chance of keeping an eye on things. Even if he loses sight, he hoped that doctors would not remove the eye – “I hope it stays as a decoration,” he said.

He said it is worth losing his eye “for the nation” and he wanted to take to the streets. The crumbling economy hit him hard: he quit school because his family couldn’t afford tuition, and the struggling restaurant where he worked fired him.

“I’m trying to change something. I’m asking to live with dignity,” he said.

Francis and his mother discussed whether he would go back to protests, but she soon admitted. She resigned, forced a sour grin and nodded, “He will return.”

He patted her on the back and said: ‘It was really a tough scene for her, something that no mother should witness. But she knows we have no other choice. We want electricity, clean water, getting married and living a normal life – is this asking too much? “

Under a tent in the rain in the epicenter of the protests in downtown Beirut, Abboud sat in a plastic chair, a New York Yankees cap on his head and his arm in a sling.

The 22-year-old managed a snack shop in the northern Akkar district, but his salary dropped from $ 1,200 a month to $ 500. Desperately, he stopped and came to Beirut to participate in the protests on October 17. As police arrests and attacks grew in December, he became convinced that the only way to be heard was through violence.

On January 18, he confronted the police at a roadblock on a major highway that connected Beirut to the south. At the front line of collisions, he was shot twice in the leg by rubber bullets. He fell to the ground and saw a bomb roll in his direction.

“I thought it was a tear gas bomb, so I grabbed it to throw it back, but it was a sound bomb. It exploded in my hands and my finger flew off, “he said. “I felt nothing else than just grab and hold my fallen thumb.” He spoke on condition that he was identified by first name only because he was searched by the police.

Just 10 minutes before he was hit, his girlfriend had sent him a WhatsApp message with a sad face emoji, in which he wrote: “Take care of yourself. You don’t have to be there.” He doesn’t agree and states that sacrifices must be made for revolutions to succeed.

In the nearby “restaurant of the revolution” tent, Bilal Allaw apologized while turning over a tray of macaroni that was served to him. “The painkillers I use fill me and make me want to vomit,” he said. A nose splint and a black eye marked his face.

Since the uprising broke out, Allaw has become a familiar face, known for his relentless urge to confront politicians and police. On October 17, he was one of the protesters who hit the Minister of Education’s car as he drove through downtown Beirut.

The 25-year-old left his job as chief in the coastal city of Byblos to join the movement. Now he sleeps in a tent in the center.

He was injured four times in the last month.

“The first time an officer hit his helmet on my head. Three days later they shot me with a rubber bullet in my leg. Then I was hit with a stone, “he said. More than a week ago the riot police threw a rock at his face and broke three bones in his nose and cheek.

He said he initially believed that the protest movement should remain peaceful, but now believes that violence is the only way the government will listen.

“This is a revolution, not a carnival. They have to face the consequences. “

