Blood plasma from coronavirus victims will be given to 5,000 NHS patients a week in a new trial – The Scottish Sun

3

BLOOD plasma from survivors will be given to 5,000 coronavirus patients per week in the NHS trial.

It is hoped that antibodies in the blood of those who have recovered will clean the bugs in others with weaker immune responses.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

3

Doctors hope the antibodies in the blood of patients who recover will help new victims

Convalescent plasma is said to be used as an effective treatment during the SARS outbreak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I have hope this treatment will be a major milestone in our struggle against this disease.”

The NHS Blood and Transplant will contact those who have recovered from Covid-19 confirmed and can become donors.

Blood is drawn from the arm, circulated through a machine to separate plasma and returned to the donor.

The 45-minute process produces two plasma units, which can be frozen and stored for future use.

OH-AP

Retired Randy STILL have sex several times a month – with older women compared to ‘Duracell rabbits’

FAST FIX

What is the LighterLife diet, what foods are restricted, is it safe and is there a success story?

e-docs ‘prove futile’

Online consultations add to the doctor’s’ workload ‘because patients still have to visit the surgery’

BREEDING OUT ALZ

The scientists found a ‘subtle signal’ that Alzheimer’s would eventually be eradicated through natural selection

warning signs

Normal pain and pain in your feet can be a sign of serious DVT

Sponsored

BREAKFAST CLUB

This is the best thing to eat before your morning practice

Dr Gail Miflin, from NHSBT, said: “We are rapidly building our ability to collect plasma so that we can quickly move to hospital supplying on a scale, if trials show patient benefits.”

Prof. Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added that Britain already had more than 7,000 people involved in testing various drugs to treat Covid-19.

Recovered patients will be asked to donate plasma.

Give now to The Sun’s NHS appeal

Four million NHR BRITAIN staff are at the forefront in the battle against the corona virus.

But while they help save lives, who is there to help them?

The Sun has launched a call to collect £ 1 MILLION for NHS workers. Who Cares Appeals Winning aims to get vital support for staff when needed.

We have collaborated with NHS Charities Together on their Co-19 Appeals who are urging to ensure that the money reaches those who need it.

The sun is donating £ 50,000 and we want YOU to help us raise one million pounds, to help THEM. No matter how small you can do, please donate today here: www.thesun.co.uk/whocareswinsappeal.

3

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.

Dr. Hilary Jones explains plasma therapy and how this therapy can be used to fight the corona virus