Bloober Team Hints Observer 2 is under development with Cryptic Teaser Trailer

Bloober Team has released a new, cryptic teaser trailer teasing the development of a sequel to Observer. Check it out below and see if you can figure out what the teaser is about.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibWI7-GZ4dY [/ embed]

Perhaps the Bloober team has just dropped the news that the company is working on continuing Observer with this new teaser. Twitter user Jameslyle96 translated the code that said, “Daniel, are you there?”, And the Bloober team replied “Good Hacks,” which means James was on the right track.

Daniel Lazarski is the name of the main role of the original game and it would definitely make sense. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but all signs indicate that the Bloober team is actually working on a sequel to Observer.

Observer is a psychological thriller that was released in August 2017 with pretty positive reviews to create an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The game was an enticing story. You play as a detective in a corrupt cyberpunk future and anything you think, feel or remember can be used against you in court.

What would you like to do with this teaser without really confirming what the Bloober team’s upcoming project is? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx to get your latest game balls.

Source: Bloober Team Youtube