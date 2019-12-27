BLOG: Thinking about the forest fires in Northern Alberta

Loading...

The summer in Alberta is always characterized by forest fires, and the past summer was no different.

The province burned more hectares than in previous years, although there were fewer fires.

One of the biggest and most disturbing forest fires was the Chuckegg Creek Fire near High Level, which drove around 5,000 people from their homes.

A photo of the scorched earth around High Level, Alta.

Ash, as seen on a Global News vehicle in La Crete, Alta, fell from the sky during the devastating fire at Chuckegg Creek.

Smoke fills the sky on the way to High Level, Alta.

Many of these residents fled to Slave Lake, where they were threatened by another devastating fire a few days later.

At one point, it seemed as if forest fires were burning all over the province and ultimately around 9,000 people were forced to leave their communities due to the various flames.

Tomorrow in Slave Lake, where 8 hours of evacuation alarm remains #abwildfire pic.twitter.com/Fij74OICJ9

– Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal), May 31, 2019

9,000 people had to leave their homes when wildfires spread to northern Alberta



Although most of the action took place in the north, the forest fires weren't far from the heads of the Edmonton people. The smoke had flown into the capital, bathing the sky in an orange hue, and bringing with it a sinisterness normally associated with a post-apocalyptic film.

The sky in Edmonton came down as smoke from the forest fires in northern Alberta.

With these latest news events, most people get into the business – you get adrenaline rushes, go to places that most people can't see, and you bring real-time news updates about their community to people.

Why does the sky look yellow with wildfire?



Cameraman Cam Cook and I, Julia Wong, are preparing for a live hit on the barricade in front of the High Level city.

Kent Morrison prepares for a live hit in Slave Lake, Alta.

Fletcher Kent (center) prepares for a live hit with cameraman Charles Taylor (right) on La Crete in Alta.

Sarah Ryan is preparing for a live hit outside of High Level Alta.

It can be exciting, but the job is not as glamorous as people might think. The first crews to climb to high level had no electricity or WiFi and there were technical problems with the transmission of messages from there.

Cameraman Les Knight (left) and satellite truck driver Dean Twardzik (second from left) prepared for a live hit on the barricade in front of High Level in Alta.

A highway sign outside of high level, Alta. shows how close (or far) we were in the Northwest Territories.

You sleep wherever you can (one of our cameramen slept on the floor of our caravan), you eat what you can (we filled up water, fruit and cereal bars before we left) and you work where you can (usually) in the news car or sometimes on the floor of your motel room).

Reporters Tom Vernon (left), cameraman Dean Twzardzik (center) and cameraman Les Knight (right) work in a high-level motel room.

However, there was kindness with every twist – whether it was the local grocery store outside the barricade that allowed us to use their washrooms or the County of Northern Lights that allowed us to work in one of their conference rooms or high-level evacuees that made us come friendly minutes after they got home to do interviews.

Forest fires can be a stressful time for evacuees and first aiders, and the situation is often very fluid.

But the stories we can tell – about the 24-hour firefighters, the homeowners who are committed to protecting their properties, and the strangers who open their homes to help others – show the best of human Nature.

And that makes it all worth it.

