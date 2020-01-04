Block those new year resolutions with all the right equipment

Loading...

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suárez

It is the end of a decade. And, if you are like most of the people I know (including myself), it is the time of the year when you begin to look forward to the future with a series of well-intentioned annual resolutions.

Look, I understand that New Year's resolutions are not for everyone. Some people choose one word of the year, while others tend to set goals whenever and wherever they see fit. My opinion: you do it. For me, I created a list of five goals to address in 2020 with one focused on outdoor achievements. I still haven't said it out loud, but here it is: I want to ski, ride a bike, walk, run 100,000 vertical feet this year.

Phew. It feels good to get that out of my chest.

But I also know that I will need some carefully selected team items to help me in this effort. This made me think: what will you need to address your 2020 goals?

Below, you will see a list of some of the most popular training goals along with the best equipment needed to help you along the way. Let's go to the new year, and to the decade, with a bang, okay?

Resolution: Record 500 miles of human-driven travel

Equipment needed: Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Watch

Maybe 500 miles seems ambitious to you. Or maybe that's your weekly mileage. Either way, if you plan to reach an annual mileage target, it is useful to have a GPS watch that calculates your mileage for you so you don't get stuck on your computer, trying to calculate your distance with MapMyRun. The Forerunner 235 is not the most elegant Garmin that exists, but it covers the basics for most people: heart rate, distance, rhythm and time. In addition, the integrated functions also record sleep habits and step counts so you can work on self-maintenance in other ways.

Resolution: Enjoy your first multi-night backpacking trip

Equipment needed: A subscription to Gaia GPS

Spending a night under the stars is incredible, but do you know what is not incredible? Get lost in the desert. Avoid that trap with a Gaia GPS subscription, easily the best GPS application I've used. Not only can you download accurate topographic maps offline, but you can also synchronize your data on all your devices to make it easier to study and analyze later. In addition, the application allows you to record your walks so you can check the data later. Of course, Gaia is not a substitute for a good old-fashioned map and compass, but it is an excellent backup, especially at $ 20 per year.

Resolution: record 100,000 feet of human-powered vertical gain

Equipment needed: A foam roller

If this resolution seems familiar, know that I am greeting you from behind my laptop! Naturally, I will also need some kind of device to track the elevation gain, but do you know what I think is most important? A foam roller. You know, the basic black roller that costs less than $ 20 but saves you hours of physiotherapy appointments annually? That. From my point of view, I will address a minimum of 2,000 feet of climbing every week, which means that I will use this roller daily to help keep my quads in good condition.

Resolution: run a marathon every week

Equipment needed: Hoka Clifton 6 running shoes

You may be thinking, "Who in your right mind would run 52 marathons in a year?" And he would be right, except that this guy did exactly that. Obviously, anyone who runs so many miles needs a pair of good quality shoes, and I highly recommend Clifton 6. It is one of Hoka's most popular shoes, and for good reason. Not only does it have maximum cushioning of the brand, but it also has neutral stability and not much weight. To wear: it will be a great shoe for many people.

Resolution: become a hiker

Gear: Osprey Talon 22 Backpack

Not everyone is ready to run a million marathons or climb steep vertical cliffs. For those looking to start their outdoor journey, registering a regular outdoor time on the trails is a great place to start. To do this, it is a good advantage to have a solid backpack that can travel the mileage. The Talon 22 adapts to everything you need: water, snacks, additional layers, but does not place it with an additional weight. In addition, the continuous wrap hip belt fits perfectly and helps with weight transfer so you don't feel anything while roaming the forest.

Resolution: keep your resolutions

Gear: Strides application

Sometimes (all right, often) sticking to resolutions is the hardest part. Creating habits may seem difficult, so it is good to have a simple method to track your progress on a daily basis. For this purpose, consider the Strides application. A series of color-coded charts and graphs helps you visually see the progress of the habits you have decided to follow, and easy-to-use templates make it easy to monitor complicated goals such as increasing annual elevation or basic goals such as drinking eight glasses of water per day

