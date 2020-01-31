Blizzard violates consumer rights by not refunding Warcraft 3 Reforged and suspending users

Warcraft 3 Reforged was involved in a lot of controversy and had a very rusty start. The game was widely criticized by the fan community for not meeting expectations. In addition, Blizzard was flogged for missing game refunds. Players have claimed that the blizzard apparently misrepresented things in the trailer, which is a clear violation of the law in a number of countries.

To make matters worse, Blizzard has started banning players who have helped others in the refund process. Some players have posted to the Blizzard community to request a refund and get approval. However, it looks like Blizzard has started banning the players who did that. Users used the chat system to get a refund, but were rejected.

In addition, users have made loud voices about how Blizzard violates laws. The user says: –

“In general, false advertising laws state that consumers have proven their case if they show: (a) that the advertising was false or misleading; (b) that the falsehood was “material”, which often meant that the company lied about something important; © the consumer saw the wrong advertisement; and (d) the consumer relied on false advertising to purchase the product or service.

At the end of the link above, you can speak to a lawyer for free advice.

The greatest evidence of false advertising (ie “Bait and Switch”) can be seen here in the video “The Culling of Stratholme”. Note that pre-orders were available before this footage appeared, and Blizzard’s omission of this footage is a form of advertising. “

