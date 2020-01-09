Blix lowers e-bike prices in the shift to direct consumer sales

Loading...

Blix Electric Bicycles has announced a business shift on Thursday to sell its e-bikes exclusively online. From January 9, Blix e-bikes have new, lower prices, reduced by $ 100 to $ 800 compared to previous levels. Unlike other direct-to-consumer e-bike brands, in particular Rad Power Bikes and Juiced Bikes, Blix plans to create showrooms where potential customers can see and test Blix e-bikes before purchasing online.

Blix showrooms are located at former Blix dealers in bicycle and e-bike stores. In addition, Blix will set up showrooms in hotels, touring companies and other locations that rent Blix e-bikes.

Blix Sol cruiser e-bike

Pontix Malmberg, founder and CEO of Blix, explained the shift of the business model with a focus on customer engagement and community building. “We are excited about this change because we can continue to work with the strong network of local stores that we have built up over the years,” said Malmberg.

“Meanwhile,” Malmberg continued, “we are selling online in direct contact with every new Blix owner throughout the customer journey, which is crucial to continuing to improve the Blix experience, community building and our user-oriented approach to product development.”

Blix Aveny e-bike for city and commuter

The four Blix e-bike models previously had a price between $ 1,700 and $ 2,000. From January 9, Blix e-bikes start at $ 1,500 and $ 1,600. This average price range, two to three times as much as e-bikes sold in some major box stores and around a quarter to a third of the cost of many specialized electric bikes, represent the fastest growing segment of the fast-growing US e-bike market . The price of Blix is ​​roughly in line with Juiced Bikes and Rad Power Bikes.

Blix Vika + folding e-bike

Blix models include a cruiser, a commuter bike, a folding model and a cargo bike. The Sol cruiser, previously $ 1,700, now starts at $ 1,500. The Blix Aveny commuter electric bike, previously $ 1,900, now costs $ 1,600. Also sold for a basic price of $ 1,600, the Vika + folding e-bike model cost $ 1,700 and has the smallest price reduction on the line. Blix also sells the Packa, a freight e-bike that used to be $ 2,000, but now for $ 1,600. Blix also has a variety of racks, baskets, bags and other accessories that customers can use to equip their bikes.

Blix Packa freight e-bike

Buyers can also get a $ 200 discount when buying two Blix e-bikes with the discount code RIDETOGETHER at checkout.

