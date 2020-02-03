Blink 182 to the head of the second night of Start.ca Rocks the Park

Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 performs. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Pop-punk rockers Blink 182 will head the second night of Start.ca Rocks the Park in July.

They are supported by Montreal’s Simple Plan and the alternative rocker Grandson of Toronto in Harris Park on July 16. Tickets can be purchased Friday at 10 a.m.

“Rock has always done well in our market,” said Brad Jones, president of Jones Entertainment Group.

“Although we made the switch from classical rock a few years ago, we always wanted to stay true to our roots with a rock element. This year we are proud of one of the most iconic punk rock bands of their time, Blink 182. And who can better support them than Simple Plan? This will be a special evening for us, London and all of those present.

“The rest of our data will be announced very soon.”

Already announced for the opening night of July 15 are singer-songwriters Jack Johnson and Vance Joy.

Blink 182 – now with bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Matt Skiba – was a fixture on rock radio from the mid-90s to the early 2000s with singles such as What’s My Age Again, All the Small Things, Adam’s Song, Man Overboard, The Rock Show, First Date, I Miss You and Not Now. The band took a four-year break in 2005 and reunited in 2009.

Since then, the band has been nominated for various awards, including a Grammy for the best rock album in 2017 for California. His presence on the radio was picked up with a number of hits, including Up All Night, After Midnight, Bored to Death, and, recently, Blame It on My Youth and I Really Wish I Hated You from the album Nine, released in September last year .

Since its founding in 1999, the Montreal-based Simple Plan has had the same line-up with lead singer Pierre Bouvier, lead guitarist Jeff Stinco, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Sébastien Lefebvre, bassist and backing vocalist David Desrosiers and drummer Chuck Comeau. Since 2005, the band has received six Juno Award nominations, which once won in 2006 for the Fan Choice Award.

It has also played a huge amount over the years with hit singles, including I’ll Do Anything, Addicted, Perfect, Welcome to My Life, Crazy and Untitled (How Could this happen to me?).

Grandson from Toronto is an alternative artist.

