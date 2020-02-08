Blighted bar slate for demolition discovered as an antique log cabin from the 1700s

Updated: 10:14 AM EST February 8, 2020

A destroyed bar in a city in eastern Pennsylvania was about to be demolished until a contractor pulled back a few layers and discovered something much more historic. It was an age-old log cabin, covered under layers of siding and other modern construction, WNEP-TV reported. An official estimate that the building could be from the 18th century. “As we walked through the building, there were some bars in the back of the old bar that we wanted to save because they were so beautiful,” Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski told the Daily Item newspaper. “As the contractor began to peel off the additions to the building over the years, we began to see visible beams and then the entire log cabin. Everyone’s jaws fell.” The bar was sentenced three years ago. cabin and move it to another location, according to reports. Watch the video above to see what has been discovered.

