Blessing in Disguise: injuries to Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap don't hurt

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Pepsi Center.

Ron Chenoy-VS Sport TODAY

Jamal Murray has stopped playing since last Thursday. Gary Harris stopped playing after just 24 minutes playing against the Clippers on January 12. Paul Millsap has not seen the word since January 6.

Denver is on 29-13, but holds the third best record in the Western Conference. They have climbed the rankings as a ‘relatively’ healthy team this season. Harris has missed five games, Millsap 10 and Murray only two.

There is no doubt, the Denver Nuggets are a better team where one or more of those players do what they are good at.

The Friday night game in Golden State, however, was the first time they were all three out at once, and the Sunday night game at home against Indiana served as a bonus. The timetable for their return is somewhat unknown – Murray has had ankle problems in the past, Millsap can begin to show his age and Harris is dangerously close to earning the name “injury-prone.”

The combination of Murray, Millsap and Harris is on average slightly less than 90 minutes per game.

If we are healthy, we already know that the Nuggets are able to win many regular seasonal games. If they remain relatively healthy, finishing in the top four teams in the West is not only conceivable, but also expected.

But if they are healthy, the Nuggets have that not proven to be a team built for, or able to win in, the late season. Of course, they went past the first round of the playoffs last spring, but they couldn’t escape the Portland Trailblazers in the second round. At 18-26 in the season so far, Portland looks less than pedestrians.

With a nice win total at this point in the season, the Nuggets can afford to lose a few games – which is almost likely when Murray, Harris and Millsap are out at the same time. If the injuries persist and a few losses are suffered, the Nuggets still have a fair chance of earning home advantage in the first round of the play-offs.

To a certain extent, that does not matter. These Nuggets have greater ambitions. After that trip to the late season last spring (for the first time since 2013) it continues, that is really important now.

And when the Nuggets go deeper into the late season, they have someone like Michael Porter Jr. needed to appear before April. So far, Porter Jr.’s minute has passed. come sparingly. With 90 minutes freed from the favorite starters of Michael Malone, that is a lot of time to take the road from Porter Jr. to send. And that’s great, because the Nuggets have not exactly invested in its development so far – at least in terms of minutes this season. Forced or not, Porter Jr. now plays a key role in important games – it can’t hurt.

The talent of Porter Jr. has always been clear. Yes, he is still raw and shows signs of greatness combined with flashes of inexperience – all to be expected from a rookie who has seen limited action. But adding a talented person and experienced Porter Jr. this spring’s playoff selection is comparable to having a bigtime-free agent or picking up a megatrade.

But the development of Michael Porter Jr. is it exactly obvious benefit of having Murray, Harris and Millsap on the couch.

What about the future of Malik Beasley, who saw his first 30-minute game of the season against the Warriors on Friday night? Before that, Beasley was on average only 15.4 minutes per game in just 30 appearances (considerably lower than its average of 23.2 mpg last season). In more than 39 minutes against Golden State, Beasley reacted magnificently, scored 27 points and shot 56.3 percent of the floor (including 50 percent outside the arc). Last night against the Pacers in limited action (14 minutes), Beasley offered only two points and struggled with shooting 1-7.

The Nuggets seem to go all-in on Harris, who is currently in the second year of a $ 84 million four-year contract. But after watching Harris through game 42 – both playing and injured – and watching Beasley when he occasionally gets real minutes, it’s not necessarily clear who the better two-guard is. When healthy, Harris is an excellent defender. When asked, Beasley can score with the best of them.

It is generally speculated that Beasley’s time with the Nuggets will not be long – he is too good to play the same position as Harris in the same team. So eventually one of them must go. Most believe it will be Beasley.

But should it be? Have we seen Harris’s ceiling in his sixth NBA season? Are we just scratching the surface of what Beasley, 23, can do if we get the chance?

What about Murray? It is clear that the Nuggets have identified him as a cornerstone of the franchise, as evidenced by his monstrous, five-year $ 169,650,000 contract extension that will start next season. There is no doubt that Murray, 22, has shown that he is a true superstar. He is also extremely inconsistent this season, so much so that some have wondered if the Nuggets have hit the gun by offering him such a lucrative expansion.

If Porter Jr. if a star emerges, would the Nuggets be more open to the idea of ​​re-examining their “core” – or, more specifically, their defense half? Without Murray and Harris de Nuggets, does this trajectory provide a snapshot of what their team might look like without them, really determining their long-term value? Would the Nuggets be better off around All-Pro Center Nikola Jokic and the hyper-upside of Porter Jr. to build instead of assuming that Murray and Harris are important pieces for a title run?

Perhaps the current process cannot be told long enough or much.

Or maybe it can open the eyes.

Anyway, the jammed roster in Denver isn’t bad. It is even the best thing that could have happened to the Nuggets.