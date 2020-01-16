It was only about 6 weeks ago that the municipality of Belleville officially started accepting offers from people or companies interested in the development of the former Ben Bleecker construction site in the western part of the city.

But Mayor Mitch Panciuk says that there was “serious interest” from a few individuals or companies and a good variety of proposals, but that they would not give details because the negotiations are just starting.

Panciuk said earlier that he hoped that the property would be developed by one owner and suggested that it would be an ideal location for a supermarket.

The city paid the previous leaseholders of the property, the Belleville Agricultural Society, $ 600,000 to take over the Ben Bleecker site and has since spent more than $ 200,000 to demolish the old fairground buildings and move the bowling club to make room for redevelopment.

