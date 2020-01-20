Blasphemy offense officially removed from Irish law

The blasphemy offense has been officially discarded.

It comes after the Irish people voted for the repeal of the law criminalize blasphemy from the constitution with 65% for it.

When Secretary of Justice Charlie Flanagan started legislating today, he said that “the idea of ​​criminalizing blasphemy, with a risk of deterring free speech and public debate, has no place in the constitution or laws of a modern republic” ,

“Ireland is an increasingly diverse country,” he said.

“The right to express different views openly and critically is a right to be valued and respected.”

File photo of narrators counting the ballots and votes in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum, 27-10-2018. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews

He said the legislation also removes “all identified evidence of blasphemy” in Irish law, including film censorship.

“I want to emphasize that these changes are not an attack on religious beliefs,” he said. “Nor are they meant to favor one set of values ​​over another.”

The Irish Civil Liberties Council said this morning that the new legislation would be a “wonderful leap forward” for human rights in the country.

CEO Liam Herrick said it was an important day for freedom of expression.

“It is very positive news that we are seeing from the government today that it is implementing the outcome of the blasphemy referendum,” he said.

“We are now seeing a milestone on the road to freedom of speech and against censorship in Ireland.”

Minister Flanagan said the new legislation was “a simple acknowledgment that the meaning of the term blasphemy in a modern state is unclear, and that the concept is rooted in a distant past in which loyalty to the state and loyalty to a particular one Religion has been associated. “

He pointed out that it may “seem abstract” to spend time on the elimination of a crime that “has not been prosecuted in practice”. However, he pointed out that a number of countries still impose severe penalties for the crime and use them to justify the persecution of dissidents.

He said these countries have used the Irish blasphemy as a justification for their actions.

He said “has always been a very worrying reality” and noted that the lifting of legislation ensures that repressive nations can never lead Ireland as a role model again.