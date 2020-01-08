Blame the boomers for a new era of low growth and low interest rates

Loading...

The biggest question in the post-crisis period is whether the current environment with low growth rates is actually the “new normal”.

Was it a coincidence that the industrialized countries seemed to hit a wall around the time of the crisis, or is the current situation the result of the crisis and how the central banks reacted to it? Could it be a combination of the two?

The latter is probably the better explanation.

There are good reasons to assume that the economies of the industrialized countries would have slowed around this time, regardless of whether there was a financial crisis or not.

The first generation of baby boomers, with the greatest wealth and propensity to consume, was entering retirement when the crisis hit. Most of the remaining boomers, generally defined as those born between 1946 and 1964, will be unemployed by the middle of this decade. In the past 10 years, this generation has changed from consumer to saver.

At the same time, the nature of the economies of the industrialized countries has accelerated in the course of the technological transformation of the industries.

The aging of the baby boomers could be part of the explanation for the new low growth environment that the developed world is trapped in. Credit: Nine

Companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple are not as capital or people-intensive as the industries of the 20th century. Globalization and, until the trade war, the relentless rise of China and its export of deflation over the reduced cost of manufactured products are another strand to explain.

Saving rates in industrialized countries have risen, while the demand for capital for productive investment has decreased.

Economists and central bankers speak of a “neutral” interest rate – the interest rate that balances savings and investments at a level that offers full employment with stable inflation.

The historical demographic and technological changes that have taken place in the past ten years could be due to a structural change in the neutral quota, which will bring it permanently to a level not previously achieved.

Central bankers’ contribution to these results could have been to deliver too much ultra-cheap liquidity to the financial system and to spill too much of it for too long.

They set incentives to take risks as they wanted, but the wrong risks were taken. Corporate investment was weak around the world. Instead, low interest rates and easy access to credit have fueled the stock market and house boom and the leverage of the global economy on government, business and households.

The world is sinking into debt – debt to GDP has increased dramatically since the crisis – making it difficult, if not impossible, for central banks to try to normalize their monetary policy attitudes without risking another financial crisis.

It is conceivable that central bankers, in response to the financial crisis, have contributed to exaggerating and accelerating existing structural trends.

There is no obvious path to more conventional environments or more dynamic growth. The population of the industrialized countries will continue to age and capital-light technologies will continue to replace the more capital-intensive activities (and jobs) of the past.

Savers will continue to take higher risks of positive returns, increasing financial market sensitivity and vulnerability to monetary policy, and discouraging central banks’ efforts to avoid the low growth and excessive debt traps.

If there is a way out of the current circumstances, policymakers still have to find it.

They cannot explain why, for example, the United States has managed to achieve moderate but respectable economic growth and low unemployment, but it does not trigger inflation and does not raise interest rates or reduce the Fed’s balance sheet to a less stimulating level Collapse of the financial markets and a recession of the economy.

A decade after the world appeared to be developing from the worst of the financial crisis, there was no return to normal conditions. Perhaps this is because what is normal now and in the future is very different from what it was before the crisis. The boomers’ legacy could be a much less buoyant economic era than the one they enjoyed.

Stephen is one of Australia's most respected business journalists.

